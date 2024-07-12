The Transformation Of Ariel Winter From Childhood To 26

Back in 2009, 11-year-old Ariel Winter was just one of Hollywood's thousands of child actors. Sure, she'd already amassed an impressive roster of screen credits that included several TV guest spots (on series including "Bones," "Ghost Whisperer," and "ER") and as a voice actor in various animated projects, but she was hardly what anyone would define as a child star.

Then came "Modern Family," with Winter cast as middle Dunphy kid Alex, a bespectacled, book-smart firecracker whose constant exasperation with the stupidity of her siblings became an endless source of laughs. When the series became a breakout hit that ran for 11 critically acclaimed seasons — winning 22 Emmys along the way — Winter and her young co-stars in the cast saw their respective stars rise, a group that included her TV siblings Sarah Hyland and Nolan Gould, and young uncle, Manny, played by Rico Rodriguez.

Despite a number of troubling things from her past, Winter went on to define herself in adult roles after "Modern Family" ended its run in 2020. Since then, Winter has positioned herself to build on the success she's already achieved while forging her own distinctive path that promises to take her in some unexpected directions. To find out more about this talented actor and aspiring Hollywood multi-hyphenate, read on to experience the transformation of Ariel Winter from childhood to 26.