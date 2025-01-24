What Sofia Vergara's Exes Have Said About Her

Sofia Vergara is undeniably one of Hollywood's most stunning stars, and it's almost hard to believe she's currently single — or at least not in a serious relationship (as of this writing). But according to Vergara, dating isn't exactly at the top of her mind these days, especially as she's embracing her 50s. That said, she's not entirely ruling out finding love again.

"It's already hard for a fifty-something-year-old woman to find someone. I'm not going to be now picky about, 'Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut.' No, I mean, I'm not that picky," she told People. And after a few relationships that didn't end happily ever after, Vergara's picked up some hard-earned lessons about love. "It's tricky. You never know what the future is going to bring," she added. "You need to always give the best that you can, be the best person to the other person. Be there for them when they need you, when they're going through the hardest time. Hopefully that will one day come back to you."

What's even more impressive is Vergara's ability to keep things low-key when it comes to her exes, and they have mostly returned the favor. In fact, even if she's had her share of high-profile romances, if you're digging for drama from her former flames, know that you'll be sorely disappointed. The few times her exes have spoken about her, it's been more about admiration than airing grievances. What can she say? Vergara clearly knows how to leave a lasting impression.