What Sofía Vergara Really Blames For Her Split From Joe Manganiello

In a shocking twist that left fans reeling, former Hollywood power couple Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their split in July 2023, ending seven years of seemingly blissful marriage. The news sent shockwaves through Tinseltown, as it seemed the two were the epitome of #RelationshipGoals ever since their romance first blossomed in 2014. Their glamorous appearances on red carpets and myriad public displays of affection made them a favorite among fans and media alike. Alas, even the comeliest of couples can't seem to escape the curse of the elusive irreconcilable differences.

Rumors quickly swirled surrounding possible reasons for said split, leaving no stone unturned regarding the juicy details. Tabloids speculated about everything from their frequent "bickering about the small things," to a reported dog custody battle over their 10-year-old Chihuahua mix, Bubbles. Some sources also told the Daily Mail the two actors' contrasting temperaments had "been chipping away for a while." "It added up to where now it is easier and more relaxing not being together," an insider told the outlet. According to the "Magic Mike" and "Modern Family" stars, their split was, for the most part, amicable. As Manganiello and Vergara wrote in their joint statement upon this "difficult decision to divorce," they remained "two people that love and care for one another very much."

In January 2024, Vergara finally broke her silence about why she and Manganiello really said their goodbyes as husband and wife.