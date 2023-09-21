Sofía Vergara 'Can't Complain' After Life-Changing Split From Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara has split from fellow actor Joe Manganiello, but she seems determined to keep her eyes on the prize, which in this case, seems like herself.

It's been two months since Manganiello filed to divorce the "Modern Family" star. According to Today, Manganiello filed his court documents on July 19 due to "irreconcilable differences," in an effort to end their seven-year marriage. Although fans have taken it hard, there were many signs that Vergara and Manganiello wouldn't last. In recent weeks, sources have revealed several inner issues the couple was supposedly dealing with, but Vergara and Manganiello have decided to guard their personal biz.

Despite their possible issues, Vergara and Manganiello's divorce hasn't made fans wonder if they ever cared for each other at all, unlike some of their Hollywood pals — including Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. A July report by Us Weekly revealed that, while the couple wasn't quite done sorting out their affairs, they were keeping things peaceful. "They still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles," shared a source with the pub. "But Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion." With that said, divorce sucks no matter how you slice it, even when both parties try to mitigate the drama. And while it's nice that Manganiello and Vergara seem to be above throwing each other under the bus, no one would bat an eye if Vergara was taking a little much-needed time to lick her wounds. However, it seems that both soon-to-be exes are coping just fine — Vergara especially.