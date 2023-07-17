Signs Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello's Marriage Wasn't Going To Last

After seven years of marriage, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have called it quits. Per Page Six, the couple released an official statement announcing their separation: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Vergara and Manganiello first sparked romance rumors in 2014 after they met at a White House Correspondents' dinner, according to People. Although the "Modern Family" star was engaged, she broke up with her then-fiancé Nick Loeb, not long after meeting the "Magic Mike" star. A couple of months later, the two actors officially went on their first date and immediately sparked a connection. A little over a year after they first met, the pair tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in Florida.

The couple seemed picture-perfect as Manganiello revealed to Cigar Aficionado in 2018 that he instantly knew that Vergara was it for him. He shared, "Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me." Year after year, the couple celebrated their anniversary with gushy social media posts, seemingly confirming they were the "perfect" couple. Yet, while things aren't always as they seem, hindsight is 20/20, and there might've been a couple of signs that their marriage would eventually end.