Signs Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello's Marriage Wasn't Going To Last
After seven years of marriage, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have called it quits. Per Page Six, the couple released an official statement announcing their separation: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Vergara and Manganiello first sparked romance rumors in 2014 after they met at a White House Correspondents' dinner, according to People. Although the "Modern Family" star was engaged, she broke up with her then-fiancé Nick Loeb, not long after meeting the "Magic Mike" star. A couple of months later, the two actors officially went on their first date and immediately sparked a connection. A little over a year after they first met, the pair tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in Florida.
The couple seemed picture-perfect as Manganiello revealed to Cigar Aficionado in 2018 that he instantly knew that Vergara was it for him. He shared, "Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me." Year after year, the couple celebrated their anniversary with gushy social media posts, seemingly confirming they were the "perfect" couple. Yet, while things aren't always as they seem, hindsight is 20/20, and there might've been a couple of signs that their marriage would eventually end.
Joe Manganiello has been missing from Sofía Vergara's Instagram feed
Sofía Vergara loves to share her glamorous life on social media, which is why it wasn't hard to notice that her husband, Joe Manganiello, was missing from some important snapshots.
The "Modern Family" actor never shied away from sharing Manganiello on Instagram and loved to showcase their relationship on social media. In February, Vergara even shared a photo of the two celebrating Valentine's Day with the caption, "Happy Vday everyone! luv u @joemanganiello." However, it wasn't until the end of June that the "Hot Pursuit" star shared the last photo of Manganiello to her feed. This doesn't seem too long ago but Vergara is an avid poster and has shared well over 40 photos since, and the "Magic Mike" star has been missing from all of them. Not to mention that the photo she posted back in June was actually a throwback photo. This immediately raised questions about the status of their relationship and made it seem as though they had been separated for quite some time — and it turns out they were.
A source revealed to Page Six, "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future." The distance between the two only made them realize they weren't meant to be, as they had officially called it quits.
Joe Manganiello missed out on Sofia Vergara's birthday
Joe Manganiello has always been the person to shout his love from the rooftops, especially for Sofía Vergara. And every year, the "Magic Mike" star would honor his wife for her birthday. In July 2022, Manganiello shared several photos of the "Modern Family" actor with the caption, "¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!I love you so much." The photos of the two showed they were madly in love with one another, but things can change. This year, fans noticed Manganiello's birthday post to Vergara was a little different.
In July, the "True Blood" actor shared just one throwback photo of the two and a picture of a sculpture in honor of Vergara's birthday. His caption sounded an even louder alarm than the photo as he wrote, "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!" Fans were quick to call out the star as he didn't add any sort of romance to his caption. One user wrote, "Am I the only one who doesn't like the way it sounds? 'Sofia'.... not even 'My love, My beloved wife'...."
Many users were on high alert as to where the couple stood following Manganiello's post, and it didn't help that the actor was noticeably missing from birthday celebrations. Instead of being with Manganiello on her 51st birthday, the "Hot Pursuit" star was in Italy with close friends. This seemed to be all the indication people needed to notice the once-in-love Vergara and Manganiello were done.