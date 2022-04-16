Joe Manganiello Reveals A Hilarious Source Of Tension In His Marriage To Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been happily married since 2015, but even a content couple like the "Modern Family" star and the "Magic Mike" actor have their points of contention. In a 2018 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Vergara revealed she has no interest at all in watching sports with Manganiello, and has to steel herself when the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't doing well because her hubby's obsessed with his hometown NFL team.

Manganiello said that his relationship with Vergara is a prime example of the old adage that "opposites attract." In a 2018 interview on "The Tonight Show," he told host Jimmy Fallon that his wife doesn't like to join him when he goes adventuring around the world. He's biked through lava fields in Iceland and kayaked near a massive glacier in Europe, but when he tries to share his experiences with Vergara, she's not very impressed. "She'll say things to me like, 'How about I go in my closet and I bring back a tray of my earrings, and I talk to you about them for the next half an hour,'" Manganiello said.

The couple does have a few important traits in common, though. "We're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves," Manganiello told People in 2020. They also share a love of tiny dogs — but this has caused some tension in their marriage, too.