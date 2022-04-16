Joe Manganiello Reveals A Hilarious Source Of Tension In His Marriage To Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been happily married since 2015, but even a content couple like the "Modern Family" star and the "Magic Mike" actor have their points of contention. In a 2018 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Vergara revealed she has no interest at all in watching sports with Manganiello, and has to steel herself when the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't doing well because her hubby's obsessed with his hometown NFL team.
Manganiello said that his relationship with Vergara is a prime example of the old adage that "opposites attract." In a 2018 interview on "The Tonight Show," he told host Jimmy Fallon that his wife doesn't like to join him when he goes adventuring around the world. He's biked through lava fields in Iceland and kayaked near a massive glacier in Europe, but when he tries to share his experiences with Vergara, she's not very impressed. "She'll say things to me like, 'How about I go in my closet and I bring back a tray of my earrings, and I talk to you about them for the next half an hour,'" Manganiello said.
The couple does have a few important traits in common, though. "We're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves," Manganiello told People in 2020. They also share a love of tiny dogs — but this has caused some tension in their marriage, too.
Sofía Vergara's pet pooch is in love with Joe Manganiello
When Joe Manganiello married Sofía Vergara, he became part of a modern family that's obsessed with dogs. Vergara's adult son from her first marriage, Manolo, has even created a line of canine clothing called CANINI by Baguette. His mom and stepfather sweetly showed up to support him at the brand's launch event in March 2020, per Hola! Manolo has a chihuahua named Baguette, and his mother also has one of the little dogs: Bubbles. However, in a 2021 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Vergara revealed that her pet was way more into Manganiello than her from the start.
"She has taken my husband, my bed ... They sleep together, and I sleep there on the other side," the actor said. Vergara added that Bubbles ignores her when Manganiello isn't home. Manganiello confirmed it was love at first sight for Bubbles when he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" a year later. "I didn't want a dog," he confessed, saying that he feared the chihuahua was going to be a "yappy little thing."
But Bubbles decided that she was going to be Manganiello's first pet dog, sprinting to him as soon as she saw him. "I pick her up, and then she starts growling at everybody else, like, 'Get away from us. This is my man now,'" he recalled. No wonder Vergara described Bubbles as behaving like a canine "concubine" on "The Tonight Show."