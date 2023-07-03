All The Details About Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner's Divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce after two decades of marriage gas quickly turned into a messy, bitter battle. TMZ reported that when Costner was hit with a divorce filing by his second wife, he was heartbroken. "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired, which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the "Yellowstone" star's rep announced.

The sudden end of Costner's marriage apparently came as a complete shock to the actor, who was left reeling by Baumgartner's filing. The couple shares three kids together, sons Cayden, 15, ad Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12. "He obviously doesn't want the divorce, and he would take her back," a source told Page Six. "It's disappointing, he loves her, and he loves his children."

So what when wrong? Here are all the details about Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce.