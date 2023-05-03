Kevin Costner Hit With Divorce Filing From Second Wife: Here's Everything We Know

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner are parting ways after nearly two decades of marriage.

TMZ reported the designer had filed for divorce from the "Yellowstone" star on May 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the key reason. A representative for Costner issued a statement to express grief over Baumgartner's decision to conclude their union of over 18 years, saying, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action." The rep also noted that the family is asking for their "privacy [to] be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Baumgartner, who shares three children with Costner, reportedly isn't seeking spousal support, but Costner's response stated that they have an existing prenuptial agreement that outlines what she would receive post-divorce. "Spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties' Premarital Agreement," the "Field of Dreams" actor's filing read. The divorce papers also apparently noted that she is looking to have joint custody of their kids, and so is Costner. And while there is no clear reason as to why the divorce filing happened, there was already tension between the couple months prior, with Baumgartner reportedly asking Costner to step back from acting.