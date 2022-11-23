Kevin Costner's Son Is Set To Make His Acting Debut

One of Kevin Costner's sons is ready to follow in his father's footsteps. As reported by Today, Kevin is a father to a total of seven children – three daughters and four sons. One of those children is Hayes Logan Costner, who the actor shares with wife Christine Baumgartner.

In a 2016 "Today" show interview, Kevin revealed that Hayes had displayed some impressive athletic skills while playing sports alongside older children. "We're at all the little league games, we're in that car constantly. We're trying to get the kids on the same team so we won't have to go to three practices," Kevin said. "So poor little Hayes, who's in the middle, is having to play with eight and nine year olds and he's six and he can hack it."

In a 2018 chat with Parade, Kevin explained that he and his family members don't ever discuss his professional life. "We really don't talk about my movies at all," Kevin said. "It's not really a part of our lives; it's [just] what I do." Although the "Dances with Wolves" star hasn't explored the topic of performing with his children, it seems as though acting is certainly in the Costner family genes.