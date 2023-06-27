Lawyer Unravels Kevin Costner's Side Of Christine Baumgartner's Harsh Divorce Claims - Exclusive

In May, People confirmed that Kevin Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce from the actor after 18 years of marriage. "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a rep for the "Yellowstone" star told the outlet, adding, "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time." Since then, things have gotten a bit contentious. According to court documents, Costner and Baumgartner have clear terms laid out in a prenuptial agreement that says that if one of them files for divorce, that person has 30 days to vacate their shared home, according to Us Weekly. The problem is – Baumgartner reportedly won't leave.

Baumgartner claims that she doesn't have enough money to move out. "Kevin is trying to force my concession that the spousal support limitation is valid by virtue of my 'acceptance' of these funds. I believe that Kevin's goal is to get me to tap into this money so he can argue that I've waived my right to challenge the premarital agreement," Baumgartner claims. Nicki Swift wanted to get a professional take on the matter, so we reached out to family law attorney Holly Davis of Kirker Davis in Austin, Texas, to break things down.