Kevin Costner's Divorce Heats Up As Ex Reportedly Won't Budge From Their Home
Kevin Costner is protecting his home just as much as John Dutton protects his ranch in "Yellowstone." Even if that means defending it from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner.
In May, after 18 years of marriage, Baumgartner filed for divorce from the actor due to "irreconcilable differences," per TMZ. In addition to the divorce, Baumgartner was seeking joint custody of their three children but no child support. Costner's reps released a statement about the separation shortly after the news broke, saying, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time." News of the separation was a shock not just to the world, but apparently to Costner, as well.
According to Us Weekly, "The Postman" actor was blindsided by the divorce and even wanted to work things out with Baumgartner. A source told the outlet, "He truly loves her and is trying to get her back. He's been blindsided by this." However, as the divorce played out, Costner's feelings toward his ex-wife have done a complete 360. Instead of wanting her by his side, the actor is looking to get her as far away as possible — and he's using the court's help to kick her out of his home.
Kevin Costner wants Christine Baumgartner out of his home
If there's one thing Kevin Costner learned from his first marriage, it was to create an ironclad prenup. According to Forbes, the "Yellowstone" actor's first divorce was one of the most expensive in celebrity history, with his ex-wife cashing out with $80 million! Costner didn't want to make the same mistake twice and had a prenup in place when he married his second wife, Christine Baumgartner.
However, Costner has hit a bump in the road with his latest divorce. According to TMZ, the actor's prenup detailed that Baumgartner would have 30 days to leave the home which Costner owns. Apparently, the handbag designer filed for divorce on May 1, which means she's long past her move-out day. Now, the actor is asking the courts to help have Baumgartner removed from the home.
The actor even claims he has already given Baumgartner $1.2 million due to obligations in the prenup — and that sum only climbs higher the longer she stays in the home, per TMZ. While the actor may want to give Baumgartner the boot, he's still quite understanding and is willing to pitch in to help her move. The outlet reports Costner is considering giving her $30k per month for a rental property as part of his child support obligations and an additional $10k for moving costs. Costner obviously wants Baumgartner to get out of his home and is willing to do just about anything to make it happen.