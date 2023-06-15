Kevin Costner's Divorce Heats Up As Ex Reportedly Won't Budge From Their Home

Kevin Costner is protecting his home just as much as John Dutton protects his ranch in "Yellowstone." Even if that means defending it from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner.

In May, after 18 years of marriage, Baumgartner filed for divorce from the actor due to "irreconcilable differences," per TMZ. In addition to the divorce, Baumgartner was seeking joint custody of their three children but no child support. Costner's reps released a statement about the separation shortly after the news broke, saying, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time." News of the separation was a shock not just to the world, but apparently to Costner, as well.

According to Us Weekly, "The Postman" actor was blindsided by the divorce and even wanted to work things out with Baumgartner. A source told the outlet, "He truly loves her and is trying to get her back. He's been blindsided by this." However, as the divorce played out, Costner's feelings toward his ex-wife have done a complete 360. Instead of wanting her by his side, the actor is looking to get her as far away as possible — and he's using the court's help to kick her out of his home.