What Sofia Vergara's Handsome Son Manolo Does For A Living

Many know Sofia Vergara as the hot mom of Manny Delgado in "Modern Family," but in real life, she shares her adult son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with her ex, Joe Gonzalez. Vergara welcomed him in 1991 when she was just 19 years old, and being less than 20 years apart, they're naturally close. The two launched a food brand named Toma together, with the 33-year-old sharing with Us Weekly, "We really wanted to make something that was really authentic to us and something that was also very accessible and easy to eat." He added, "We didn't want it to be like a sit-down situation. We wanted it to be as broad as possible, and empanadas are the perfect thing for that. The world has enough amazing tacos, so we didn't need to add tacos."

According to Toma's website, the brand offers premade Latin food, with a focus primarily on empanadas, but they also offer salsa. On working with his mom, he stated, "She's an amazing artistic director, she has an insanely keen eye. Those are not my strengths. I handled the culinary aspect, which aside from eating, isn't really her forte. So, it was a really symbiotic process." Selling Latin delicacies isn't the only career Manolo has — just like his mom, he loves being in front of the camera.