What Sofia Vergara's Handsome Son Manolo Does For A Living
Many know Sofia Vergara as the hot mom of Manny Delgado in "Modern Family," but in real life, she shares her adult son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with her ex, Joe Gonzalez. Vergara welcomed him in 1991 when she was just 19 years old, and being less than 20 years apart, they're naturally close. The two launched a food brand named Toma together, with the 33-year-old sharing with Us Weekly, "We really wanted to make something that was really authentic to us and something that was also very accessible and easy to eat." He added, "We didn't want it to be like a sit-down situation. We wanted it to be as broad as possible, and empanadas are the perfect thing for that. The world has enough amazing tacos, so we didn't need to add tacos."
According to Toma's website, the brand offers premade Latin food, with a focus primarily on empanadas, but they also offer salsa. On working with his mom, he stated, "She's an amazing artistic director, she has an insanely keen eye. Those are not my strengths. I handled the culinary aspect, which aside from eating, isn't really her forte. So, it was a really symbiotic process." Selling Latin delicacies isn't the only career Manolo has — just like his mom, he loves being in front of the camera.
Sofia Vergara's son Manolo is also an actor
Along with being a talented cook, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's gorgeous self is following in his mother Sofia Vergara's footsteps as an actor. His first role was in the 2015 thriller "White Rabbit," and he went on to star as a DJ in "Hot Pursuit" with Sofia and Reese Witherspoon. In 2019, he promoted the horror movie "The Big Feed" on his Instagram page by posing alongside one of his fellow actors. "Cinco de Mayo on the right, the morning of May 6 on the left," he quipped, hinting that he had partied too hard on the holiday.
Manolo also showed off his comedic skills in an ad for Head & Shoulders, which he starred in with Sofia. In the commercial, the "Griselda" star gives her son tips for a job interview, and when he scratches his head, she hands him the anti-dandruff shampoo. As he gets ready to leave, she tries to give him a kiss, and he can barely contain his disgust. The Vergara duo teamed up again for "Celebrity Family Cook Off," with Sofia as the producer and Manolo as the host. As reported by Deadline, Roku approved the competition show in 2023, and it is now available to stream. It looks like Manolo is showing no signs of slowing down, and his résumé will soon be just as long as Sofia's.