Megyn Kelly Says Chris Christie Blew Up Over GOP Debate Airtime (& She's Not Sorry)

The fourth GOP debate had fireworks involving Megyn Kelly and Chris Christie on December 6. Kelly moderated the event on NewsNation alongside the network's anchor Elizabeth Vargas and editor-in-chief of the Washington Free Beacon Eliana Johnson. Just before heading into a break, Christie was involved in a heated exchange with fellow nominee hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy. In response to Ramaswamy telling the former New Jersey governor to "enjoy a nice meal," Christie called him "the most obnoxious blowhard in America" (via the Daily Caller).

Afterwards, Christie approached Kelly and appeared to unload on the former Fox News anchor, as was captured in a viral clip posted to X (formerly known as Twitter). "Chris Christie is now throwing a FIT to Megyn Kelly after Vivek told him to go enjoy a nice meal," a user tweeted alongside footage of the exchange.

The following day, Kelly discussed what Christie said when he approached her and the other moderators as they went to break. "He was p***ed off," she said on an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" which aired on December 7. According to Kelly, Christie was upset at the distribution of questions and believed he was not getting enough time to speak. "And he said, 'I made it up at this stage, and I haven't been able to speak in awhile.'" Kelly also explained why she did not believe Christie deserved as much airtime as some other candidates.