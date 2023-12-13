The Untold Truth Of Kylie Kelce

Forget Australian pop princess Minogue, the youngest member of the Kardashian clan Jenner, and distance freestyle swimmer Palmer. The only Kylie that football fans and Swifties have been talking about in 2023 is the other half of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Yes, Kylie Kelce has unwittingly become a tabloid favorite as of late thanks to her high-profile marriage to one of People's Sexiest Men Alive, not to mention her relationship with brother-in-law Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs star's new celebrity beau, the one and only Taylor Swift.

But while Kylie is more than happy to talk about her life in one of the NFL's most famous new dynasties, the Cabrini University graduate is still very much her own person. From her sporting achievements in the world of field hockey and various charitable endeavors to her Philly roots and parenting styles, here's a look at her untold truth.