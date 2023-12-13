The Untold Truth Of Kylie Kelce
Forget Australian pop princess Minogue, the youngest member of the Kardashian clan Jenner, and distance freestyle swimmer Palmer. The only Kylie that football fans and Swifties have been talking about in 2023 is the other half of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.
Yes, Kylie Kelce has unwittingly become a tabloid favorite as of late thanks to her high-profile marriage to one of People's Sexiest Men Alive, not to mention her relationship with brother-in-law Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs star's new celebrity beau, the one and only Taylor Swift.
But while Kylie is more than happy to talk about her life in one of the NFL's most famous new dynasties, the Cabrini University graduate is still very much her own person. From her sporting achievements in the world of field hockey and various charitable endeavors to her Philly roots and parenting styles, here's a look at her untold truth.
Kylie is a true Philadelphian
While Jason Kelce has been hailed as the King of Philly for his 12 seasons and counting with the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL star doesn't actually hail from the City of Brotherly Love. Like most of his increasingly famous family, Jason is an Ohio native. The Super Bowl winner's wife, however, has much more right to be given such a royal title.
Yes, Kylie Kelce was born and raised in Philly country, as her husband was keen to point out to the media following the birth of their first child in 2019: "She's from the area. Both of her parents are here, my parents came in, and she has a lot of friends, family members. She's not alone by any stretch of the imagination."
Kylie grew up in the Main Line suburb of Narberth, and even when she headed to college to study Communications, she remained close by. Indeed, the offensive lineman's wife graduated from Pennsylvania's Cabrini University in 2017 at a ceremony attended by her famous other half.
Kylie Kelce has sporting prowess too
The Kelce brothers Jason and Travis aren't the only members of their family with a sporting pedigree. The former's wife Kylie Kelce was also pretty nifty with a field hockey stick having played the game while studying for a communications degree at Pennsylvania's Cabrini University.
In an Instagram throwback snap showing herself in action, Kylie wrote, "One of the best decisions I've ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini Field Hockey family. The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime."
Kylie's Cabrini Athletics page states that she was elected to both the ECAC South All-Stars First Team and All-CSAC First Team during her 2016 senior year, scoring five assists, give goals, and a total of 15 points. She also served as her former high school's head coach and in 2023, hosted a field hockey clinic in the city her brother-in-law plays for, Kansas.
Kylie Kelce didn't know her husband's profession when they met
Kylie Kelce may be a proud Philly, but she obviously wasn't a regular at the Lincoln Financial Field back in the day. As when she first matched with future husband Jason Kelce on Tinder in 2015, she had no idea he was a regular of the NFL!
Kylie told Amazon documentary "Kelce" that Jason, rather humbly, hadn't uploaded any pictures of himself playing football in his app profile. And so when she turned for their first date, she believed she was just meeting a regular Joe. And a tired one at that. Within 45 minutes of being introduced to each other at a local bar, Jason fell asleep.
"The next day, he called and was like, can we try that again?" Kylie revealed (via Independent) before acknowledging that he at least managed to stay awake for their second date. Soon after, she surprised all of her Instagram followers with a monochromatic snap of the pair captioned, "Thank goodness you swiped right too."
Kylie Kelce is a supportive footballer's wife
Kylie Kelce put herself in the frame for Most Supportive NFL Player's Wife 2023 when she attended a vital Philadelphia Eagles game while nine months pregnant. And just in case, the Cabrini University graduate rocked up to husband Jason Kelce's Super Bowl encounter against the Kansas City Chiefs with not just one but two obstetricians in tow!
Speaking to People ahead of the family affair — brother-in-law Travis Kelce is a Kansas City Chief, of course — Kylie admitted she was feeling "very pregnant," adding, "With number three, it's all familiar feelings. It's like right when you think there's no room left, somehow your body makes room. So we're still stretching, even though I swear there's no room."
Jason certainly appreciated the support, remarking on his own and Travis' podcast "New Heights" (via People) after the game in which his team lost 38-35, "It was an epic game, an epic Super Bowl, an epic one for our family. We did miss out on one thing that could have made it more epic though. That baby is still inside Kylie's belly." The baby, which they named Bennett Llewellyn, did eventually arrive just over a week later.
Kylie Kelce didn't mind her unromantic proposal
Jason Kelce is many things — a Super Bowl champion, Philadelphia Eagles legend, and owner of the NFL's most impressive beard to name just three — but it doesn't seem as though he could ever be described as a shameless romantic.
As well as falling asleep 45 minutes into his first date with his future wife, the lineman also chose a rather ordinary moment to pop the question. While appearing on "New Heights," the podcast that Jason hosts with brother Travis Kelce, Kylie Kelce revealed that she was proposed to on a journey back from her father's home in a pick-up truck. Luckily, she didn't seem to mind that it wasn't exactly getting down on one knee in front of the Eiffel Tower.
And to be fair, at least Jason had the courtesy to ask Kylie's dad for his permission just moments before, as she explained (via Cosmopolitan): "When he got back in the truck, he said, 'This isn't the most romantic way to do this,' and I immediately started crying because I knew what was happening only because he referenced being romantic." The couple tied the knot in April 2018 at Philadelphia's Logan Hotel in front of 170 of their nearest and dearest, including their beloved dog Winnie.
Kylie Kelce has a strong competitive spirit
The 2023 Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs was extra spicy due to the fact that each team contained a member of the Kelce family, Jason for the former and Travis for the latter. But Kylie Kelce made it clear in no uncertain terms that for 60 minutes, or however long the stop-start event goes on for, she was only rooting for one side.
"Being part of the Kelce family right now is very exciting," Jason's other half told People before quipping, "I, of course, am like, 'Sorry Travis, we're not family this week.' But, you know, next week, it'll be all love again." Admittedly, she did reveal that she was proud of both parties, adding, "People will play 10-plus years in the NFL and they don't get to be in one Super Bowl, so this is Travis's third and I believe it's Jason's second. It's just an incredible opportunity and the fact that they get to play each other is like the cherry on top."
Kylie may well have got her competitive spirit from her time playing field hockey for Pennsylvania's Cabrini University. But let's hope that stuck to her word. For her hubby's team lost to her brother-in-law's by 38-35!
Kylie Kelce enjoys giving back
Having ascended to the highest ranks of NFL wife royalty, Kylie Kelce is now keen to pay things forward. And there are two charities particularly close to her heart. Firstly, there's husband Jason's own (Be)Philly foundation, a non-profit organization which aims to help benefit the younger community in their hometown.
And secondly, there's the Eagles Autism Foundation, an initiative, which as its name suggests, is run by her other half's team the Philadelphia Eagles. Kylie has been responsible for organizing the yearly fundraising event at Seal Isle City's Ocean Drive since 2021, with the Kelces themselves donating a whopping $50,000 in 2022.
But Kylie didn't have to enter the insanely lucrative world of the NFL to find her philanthropic spirit. Even in her high school years, she was keen to help out others, most notably packing boxes for troops abroad and helping out with New Jersey's Special Olympics.
Kylie Kelce is not one for the spotlight
Kylie Kelce waited several years to finally show up on her brother Jason Kelce and brother-in-law Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights." And it turns out there's a good reason for keeping them waiting. She's not a fan of being the center of attention.
Yes, although she's given the odd tabloid interview, and appeared in Amazon documentary "Kelce," Kylie much prefers to let her more famous family members do the talking, as she told Spectrum News in 2023: "It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of the camera. I was a communication major in college, I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter."
However, Kylie, who was hosting a field hockey clinic at the time, acknowledged that being more visible can have its benefits: "... If it creates opportunities like this and I can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the Kelce family, I am so happy to give back to Kansas City in any way."
Kylie Kelce doesn't have a beef with Taylor Swift
Following the interview with Spectrum News in which she revealed an aversion to the spotlight, some tabloids took the opportunity to instigate a beef between Kylie Kelce and her brother-in-law's very famous new girlfriend. Yes, despite the fact that she hadn't mentioned Taylor Swift's name once during the chat, New York Post seemed to insinuate that the field hockey coach was specifically calling out the "Shake It Off" singer.
Swift, of course, had turned several NFL games into a media circus having turned up to support beau Travis Kelce. But Kylie took to TikTok to make it crystal clear that she has no beef with the multiple Grammy Award winner. "Go watch that video," she implored the press, adding, "I said it's not my cup of tea to, like, have attention on me."
Kylie, who also slammed a Us Weekly article which appeared to try and fabricate a feud with fellow NFL wife Annie Elliot, then refuted claims that she'd been avoiding Swift. She said, "I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. That, you're reaching. You are reaching."
Kylie Kelce knows her husband is sexy
In 2023, Jason Kelce joined the likes of Usher, Timothée Chalamet, and overall winner Patrick Dempsey on one of the showbiz world's most illustrious lists, People's Sexiest Men of the Year. And it's fair to say that the NFL star and his other half Kylie Kelce won't let such an accolade go to their heads.
Jason responded to the news in self-deprecating fashion on X, formerly known as Twitter, by captioning a selfie, "Beauty is the eye of the beholder," while Kylie was keen to point out to Spectrum News that he isn't always in stud muffin mode: "It's funny to see those things sort of rolling in because at the end of the day, he's still tucking in toddlers at the end of the night and getting called in for kid duty."
However, Kylie did acknowledge that People's lustful list did have good taste. Referring to Jason's now-official sexiness, she joked, "I mean, I knew this. I've known this the whole time — this is not news to me."
Kylie Kelce is the bad cop parent
Kylie and Jason Kelce are now the proud parents of three kids, with Wyatt their first born arriving in 2019, Elliotte two years later, and Bennett Llewellyn in 2023 just weeks after her dad had played in the Super Bowl against uncle Travis Kelce. And with so many sprogs to take care of, there inevitably has to be a good cop and bad cop.
While appearing on podcat "New Heights," alongside her husband, the pair were asked by her brother-in-law who took on which role. "Well, I'm bad cop and good cop," Jason replied after much toing and froing. "You never know what you're going to get, gotta keep them on their toes."
Kylie was insistent however, that she was full-on bad cop, before explaining why she has to take on such a role: pure numbers: "On any given day, I have to be bad cop most of the day. We're trying to limit injuries and keep the peace for the most part. And when it's just me, it's three against one and I've got to try and nip it in the bud before anything goes terribly awry."
Kylie Kelce didn't tell anyone who she was dating
Having seen an inebriated Jason Kelce fall asleep less than an hour into their first date, it's perhaps understandable that Kylie Kelce kept the identity of her boyfriend a secret until she was a little more sure he was 'the one.'
In the Amazon documentary "Kelce," Kylie revealed that she was all too aware of NFL players' womanizing reputations to get into deep too quickly. She said (via Us Weekly), "The last thing I wanted to be like, 'I think I'm falling in love with this guy' and then having him be like, 'Oh, I got like, six other girls waiting,' which is like the stereotype of a football player. Now that we've been together as long as we have, it's entertaining that there was any hesitation at all, just knowing him the way he is."
Kylie eventually went public with a black and white Instagram snap of the pair, by which point she'd realized they were on an even footing: "Our dynamic made it so it was not that I was in a relationship with a professional athlete, it was very much that I was in a relationship with Jason, whose profession is football."
Kylie Kelce is all about the simple life
Okay, so it's easy for a woman who has a combined net worth of $30 million with her superstar NFL husband to say. But according to Kylie Kelce, a life of luxury is not something she particularly strives for.
In a 2023 interview with "Today," the field hockey coach claimed that her upbringing has helped to keep her grounded even with all the mountains of cash at her disposal: "I think there is a population of women who are married to, dating, engaged to individuals who play in the NFL or other professional sports that really, like, enjoy indulging in the finer things in life and that's not necessarily how I was raised or what I enjoy. So I think that staying authentic to that [is important]."
This perhaps explains why Kylie was so reluctant to spend $50,000 on tickets for the Super Bowl encounter between her other half's the Philadelphia Eagles and her brother-in-law's the Kansas City Chiefs. "We are paying almost $4,000 for a f***ing kid who's not gonna sit [still] in a seat to watch her dad play in a game," she said in the "Kelce" documentary (via Us Weekly), referring to her eldest daughter Wyatt. "That's bananas."
Kylie Kelce takes football seriously
Kylie Kelce might not have instantly recognized Jason Kelce when the Philadelphia Eagles veteran popped up on Tinder. But the field hockey coach now insists that she's a fan of his NFL team for life. And she takes her loyalty as a football fan very seriously.
In the Amazon documentary "Kelce," Kylie revealed (via Us Weekly), "I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear 'Kelce,' I would not wear another team's stuff. Like, I've thought about that a number of times where I just couldn't do it. It sounds terrible."
Even when she's supporting the Kelce family in general, Kylie finds it hard to switch off her true allegiance. Referring to a playoff game involving her brother-in-law Travis Kelce that she attended, the field hockey coach said, "... I was like, 'Do I have to [wear his jersey]?' Like, Trav knows that, like, I always want Travis to be successful [and] obviously, I always want Jason to be successful. But like, I'm not going to be out here doing the Chiefs chop."