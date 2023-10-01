The Tragic Truth About The Kelce Family

The Kelce family's story seemed anything but tragic when brothers Travis and Jason became the big stars of Super Bowl LVII by giving football fans a gripping gridiron showdown. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, both came into the game with Super Bowl rings. So, the question on many viewers' minds was this: Which brother would be the first to boast a pair of rings?

Jason was the first sibling to win a Super Bowl championship when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in 2018. Two years later, Travis' team took down the 49ers. Of his baby bro's new bling, Jason told Sports Illustrated, "Winning it yourself is a very self-gratifying thing — like, I've worked my entire life to do this — and that has its emotions in its own way, but seeing someone you love and care about accomplish their dreams is potentially more gratifying."

These days, you might think that the Kelces' lives are so charmed that their biggest disappointment was when Travis missed out on meeting Taylor Swift at one of her Eras concerts. "I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he complained on the "New Heights" podcast — of course, Travis and Taylor have now connected, though we're not sure if Travis has given Taylor his bracelet.

However, for the Kelce family, it hasn't been all brotherly love, raucous celebrations of Super Bowl glory, and letting loose with fellow Swifties. Even after finding success in the NFL, they've had to overcome trials and misfortune.