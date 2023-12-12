The Most Tragic Celeb Outfits Of 2023
When celebrities walk the red carpet, all eyes focus right in on their fashion sense. After all, they have access to the best and most exclusive clothes the rest of us could only dream of wearing. Many of these outfits are often jaw-dropping, but sometimes it can be for a not-so-good reason. Some celebs love to take risks and, let's just say, certain fashion choices would be better left on the cutting room floor.
And, as 2023 comes to a close, we can't help but cringe at a whole year's worth of fashion faux pas that we simply can't unsee. As one might expect, the Met Gala and the MTV VMAs were full of fashion risks that did not pay off. And then there were the CMAs, where super luxe met rodeo-chic. From award shows to more casual beauty events, we've gathered a list of celeb outfits that were so tragic, we were left wondering what they — and their stylists — were thinking.
Shania Twain as Cruella De Whoville
Man, she feels like a Dalmatian!
Shania Twain is no stranger to head-turning fashion, but the singer's 2023 Grammy Awards ensemble didn't impress us much. We don't know if she's channeling Cruella de Vil or simply has a fondness for oversized black dots, but the all-over print was a bit much. And as if her blazer and pants combo weren't enough, Twain decided to add on a ten-gallon matching hat, which is one accessory she should have left at home. We can only hope she took that headpiece off during the show so the poor person sitting behind her didn't come away with a strained neck.
Priscilla Block committed to the bit
When Priscilla Block hit the CMAs red carpet, she stopped traffic — but only because she looked like she should be directing traffic.
Dressed in neon yellow, Block's safety vest and reflective accents highlighted the traffic cone by her side. While many celebs treat red carpet events as an opportunity to dress up, but the "Over" singer looked more like she was moonlighting as a crossing guard. Her reasoning behind the look? She was once on tour and needed clean clothes, so naturally, she stopped at a gas station and bought a safety vest, per The Tennessean. Since then, the vest has become her trademark look, but we wish her stylist had held up a stop sign before she left the house.
Justin Bieber's shabby not-so-chic
Justin Bieber loves comfy clothes, but he could have stepped it up a bit for his wife Hailey Bieber's event. The two were snapped heading to Hailey's Rhode Beauty event and while the model was all glammed up, Justin trailed behind her looking like a sullen toddler in a gray hoodie and matching shorts. Perched on his head over his hood, was a pink cap, and he sported bright yellow Crocs with white socks on his feet. The odd 'fit provided many laughs, as well as inspo for Halloween costumes galore.
Lion head feat. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Schiaparelli dress featured a realistic-looking lion's head attached to the bodice — one of the most talked-about fashion choices of 2023. Yet, although the material used for the head was completely animal-free, Jenner wasn't feeling the love that night, as many slammed her for promoting trophy hunting and using animals as an accessory. "I'm a big fan of yours but don't wear animals! Even if it's not real, don't encourage anyone to do this," a follower wrote on Jenner's Instagram post. Of all the reality star's outfits, we wouldn't mind feeding this one to the hyenas.
Doja Cat's cobweb catastrophe
If you've got it, flaunt it — but in Doja Cat's case, we couldn't look beyond the fact that her barely-there dress made her look like she walked through a spiderweb at Party City. Granted, in the "Paint the Town Red" rapper's case you never know what you're going to get in terms of fashion, but it's hard to believe this MTV VMAs outfit was Doja Cat's final choice. Perhaps she was channeling her inner feline and became entangled with the ball of yarn that would eventually become her see-through frock.
Janet Jackson forgot she was Janet Jackson
Usually Janet Jackson slays menswear, but it looks like her getup for designer Thom Browne's 20th anniversary celebration slayed her instead. From the glasses, to the white shirt, to the tie tucked underneath a gray sweater, Jackson's look was more teacher's convention than hip New York City shindig. We get that the guests all dressed up in the designer's duds, but this choice turned out to be a figurative dud, too. The "Rhythm Nation" singer's boxy double-breasted wool coat and black pants that seemed a bit too short did not make the grade either.
Kilts and couch patterns with Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz
We understand that BravoCon's fun vibe motivates our favorite Bravo-lebrities to show off their individual styles as there's no firm dress code, but Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's outfits were both cringe-worthy and uninspired. They were so tragic that we had to lump the two Toms together. Perhaps the frontman of this cover band is trying to distract from Scandoval and get "Vanderpump Rules" fans to focus on his strange blazer and denim skirt combo. As for Schwartz, Katie Maloney said it best when she told him, "You look like a couch."
Alexa Chung loved bows, but we didn't
Has Little Bo Peep lost her sheep? No, it's just Alexa Chung at the 2023 Met Gala. This year, the theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and we don't know where the MTV presenter was going with her all-white ensemble. Her scrunchy top adorned with poofs and a long, satin skirt with see-through lacy detailing in the front looked like they were dug up from a 1980s prom. And don't even get us started on Chung's ... bonnet? Headband? Or are they earmuffs? Whatever it is, her whole 'fit was definitely one of 2023's top fashion tragedies. If only we could pull the wool over our eyes and forget this ever happened!