The Most Tragic Celeb Outfits Of 2023

When celebrities walk the red carpet, all eyes focus right in on their fashion sense. After all, they have access to the best and most exclusive clothes the rest of us could only dream of wearing. Many of these outfits are often jaw-dropping, but sometimes it can be for a not-so-good reason. Some celebs love to take risks and, let's just say, certain fashion choices would be better left on the cutting room floor.

And, as 2023 comes to a close, we can't help but cringe at a whole year's worth of fashion faux pas that we simply can't unsee. As one might expect, the Met Gala and the MTV VMAs were full of fashion risks that did not pay off. And then there were the CMAs, where super luxe met rodeo-chic. From award shows to more casual beauty events, we've gathered a list of celeb outfits that were so tragic, we were left wondering what they — and their stylists — were thinking.