Celebs Who Mourned Big Losses In 2023

From Beyonce's Renaissance tour to Taylor Swift's newly acquired billionaire status, 2023 was a year of non-stop, jaw-dropping pop culture moments. But amidst the laughter, sheer nostalgia, and our deepened fascination with Hollywood, many of our favorite celebrities were navigating hard times. In July 2023, "Modern Family" actor Sofia Vergara announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello. Similarly, in October 2023, Jodie Turner-Smith took fans by surprise when she unexpectedly filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson.

Apart from divorces, Hollywood also experienced the loss of many superstars. Back in May, the world lost music legend Tina Turner at 83. "John Wick" actor Lance Reddick was also reported dead in March 2023 at the age of 60. "Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," a statement to People read at the time.

But while we had to say goodbye to some of these stars, some of our favorite celebrities were also forced to say goodbye to their loved ones.