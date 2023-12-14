Celebs Who Mourned Big Losses In 2023
From Beyonce's Renaissance tour to Taylor Swift's newly acquired billionaire status, 2023 was a year of non-stop, jaw-dropping pop culture moments. But amidst the laughter, sheer nostalgia, and our deepened fascination with Hollywood, many of our favorite celebrities were navigating hard times. In July 2023, "Modern Family" actor Sofia Vergara announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello. Similarly, in October 2023, Jodie Turner-Smith took fans by surprise when she unexpectedly filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson.
Apart from divorces, Hollywood also experienced the loss of many superstars. Back in May, the world lost music legend Tina Turner at 83. "John Wick" actor Lance Reddick was also reported dead in March 2023 at the age of 60. "Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," a statement to People read at the time.
But while we had to say goodbye to some of these stars, some of our favorite celebrities were also forced to say goodbye to their loved ones.
The Friends cast said goodbye to Matthew Perry
On November 3, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer said their final goodbye to their longtime friend and "Friends" costar Matthew Perry in a private funeral held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Perry tragically died of an apparent drowning on October 28, leaving Hollywood and, particularly, the "Friends" cast heartbroken. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," Kudrow, LeBlanc, Cox, Aniston, and Schwimmer said in a joint statement following Perry's death.
Forest Whitaker lost his ex-wife
Forest Whitaker, known for his role as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in "The Last King of Scotland," lost his ex-wife Keisha Nash in December 2023. Whitaker and Nash married in 1996 and were together for 22 years before divorcing in 2018. With Nash, Whitaker fathered two daughters, Sonnet and True Whitaker. Though the "Black Panther" star has yet to break his silence on Nash's death, his daughter True confirmed the tragic news with a social media post. "Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond," True, 25, wrote in a caption over a black-and-white photo of her mother. "the most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my head," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
Former President Jimmy Carter said goodbye to his lifelong partner
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passed away on November 12. She is survived by her husband of 77 years, former President Jimmy Carter. "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," He said in his tribute to Rosalynn, People noted. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me." Jimmy and Rosalynn got married in 1946, making them the longest-married couple in the United States presidential history.
The Harry Potter family lost their favorite wizard
On September 27, Michael Gambon, best known for his role as Professor Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" franchise, died at age 82. But not only did Gambon leave an impression on "Harry Potter" fans around the world, he apparently also left a lasting impact on his co-stars. "I'm so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him," Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character Harry Potter, wrote in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
Priscilla Presley said goodbye to her only daughter
On January 12, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley's only daughter with the late Elvis Presley, died after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. Lisa, who was only 54 at the time of her death, is survived by her mother, Priscilla, and her daughters, Riley Keough, Harper, and Finley Lockwood. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement, describing Lisa as "the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."
Robert De Niro lost his grandson
Veteran actor and filmmaker Robert De Niro suffered a tragic loss in July 2023 when his grandson, Leonardo Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez, died at the age of 19. "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," De Niro said in a statement obtained by People. "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo." Before his death, De Niro-Rodriguez was a budding actor following in his famous grandfather's footsteps. According to IMDb, the 19-year-old had credits in a few films, including 2018's "A Star is Born."