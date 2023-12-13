The Beef Between Josh Peck And Jennette McCurdy Explained

Jennette McCurdy and Josh Peck were on good terms, at least until she released her memoir. McCurdy even booked a slot on Peck's "Good Guys" podcast to promote it. "She was our first ever guest," said Peck's co-host Ben Soffer in April 2023 (via Us Weekly). "Like the day that she released her book, she came on, and it was an amazing get for us," he added. "We were truly good guys [and] had an unbelievable interview where we spoke about what she wanted to and nothing that she didn't. However, they never released the interview because of McCurdy's request. "It ended, and she told us not to run it. So, there is an unreleased episode of our podcast."

Peck also told his side of the podcast debacle. "Us being the good guys that we are, we said we would kill it," said Peck, who also revealed that they asked if McCurdy would re-record her episode at a later date. But she didn't respond. "Four or five months later, I was, like, 'Let us check in. She owes us,'" continued Peck." However, he believes that McCurdy blocked him after texting her and getting a "green bubble" in response. Even though it seems clear that these Nick stars have fallen out, McCurdy never responded to Peck's claims or explained why she changed her mind. However, it's possible that McCurdy wanted to expand her experience on her own platform. She released her "Hard Feelings" podcast this fall, per Variety.