Jennette McCurdy Reveals Horrific Message She Once Received From Her Late Mother

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In August, former child star Jennette McCurdy released her bombshell memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," which chronicled the abuse she suffered at hands of an unnamed Nickelodeon executive she deemed "The Creator" and her late mother, Debra McCurdy. As snippets of the book spread across social media, Jennette garnered support from fans, friends, and even fellow Nickelodeon alums Josh Peck and Miranda Cosgrove. Even though the former "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat" star's candid recounting of The Creator's unethical behavior — which included pressuring her to consume alcohol and wear a bikini — caught people's attentions, the physical and emotional abuse her mom tolled out was especially harrowing.

The Nickelodeon star shared that her mother criticized her weight, forced her to shower with her younger brother, and gave her physical exams supposedly in the name of health. "Whether or not Scott is there with me, mom gives me a breast and a front/butt exam, which is what she calls my private parts," Jennette wrote. "She says she wants to make sure I don't have any mysterious lumps or bumps because those could be cancer." Jennette, who's been on a press tour to promote her memoir, kicked off Season 6 of "Red Table Talk," the Facebook Watch show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith. During the broadcast, Jennette shared an email sent by Debra that gave her supporters an even deeper look into the tragic relationship with her mom.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).