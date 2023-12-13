How Former Disney Star Ashley Tisdale Landed In Legal Trouble

Ashley Tisdale, who's best known for her iconic role as Sharpay Evans in the "High School Musical" franchise, has found herself in legal trouble related to a 2022 car crash. Tisdale's legal problems sprung up after a relatively clean run in Hollywood. Unlike so many of her celebrity peers, the Disney Channel star has never been arrested or gotten into any real public trouble. In fact, Tisdale only previously appeared in court to get a restraining order against a stalker in 2013, per TMZ. In that case, a judge ruled in her favor. Unfortunately, Tisdale's next court appointment will see her defending herself in a lawsuit related to the car accident.

On the surface, Tisdale's legal woes don't seem nearly as serious as some of the other celebs who've been sued in 2023, but her case could still set her back a substantial amount of money. According to Page Six, Tisdale was involved in a car accident in 2022, and now the other driver, Lina Gonzalez, has decided to sue her. The lawsuit was filed in September, roughly a year after Gonzalez deemed Tisdale to be at fault. As the outlet reported, Gonzalez claimed that Tisdale's "negligent and reckless manner" during the crash caused her serious injuries. Here's exactly what's at stake for Tisdale.