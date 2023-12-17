The Real Reason Barbra Streisand Refuses To Get Cosmetic Procedures

Barbra Streisand has endured a ton of cruel bullying over the years, with many detractors having unkind things to say about her appearance. However, even with all the access she needed to have cosmetic surgery, the award-winning star never has — and there are a number of reasons why.

Streisand has long been on the receiving end of taunts when it came to her nose, and in her very first memoir, "My Name is Barbra," she admitted that it's gotten to her on many occasions. "Even after all these years, I'm still hurt by the insults," she wrote. Even so, and in spite of all her detractors, she's never felt compelled to change her appearance. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2006, she pointed out that, despite what anyone else had to say, she actually liked her nose. What's more, she said that she was happy that she hadn't succumbed to pressure to go under the knife.

Being committed to looking like herself was just one of a few reasons why Streisand never got a nose job, though — there was also a pragmatic reason for it. As she revealed in her memoir, having surgery on her nose might have had disastrous consequences for her career.