The Long List Of Celebs Who Have Gotten Nose Jobs (And What They Looked Like Before)

Celebrities don't tend to discuss their time at the plastic surgeon's office. However, a select few stars aren't afraid to admit that they've gone under the knife or had injectables here and there. Hey, to each his own, right? We're living in a time where doing what makes you happy is vital, and it can be eye-opening to hear about a celeb's journey with plastic surgery.

Stars like Anna Faris have admitted to loving their appearance after getting a cosmetic procedure; Faris has been open about what she's had done, including undergoing a breast augmentation after her first divorce, which she said "was f****** awesome" when speaking to Women's Health. Even reality star Kourtney Kardashian is unfazed by people's opinions on what she chooses to do with her body. "I have had breast implants, but it's so funny 'cause it's not a secret, I could care less," Kardashian said to Nightline.

With many stars finally admitting to getting plastic surgery, like breast implants, we are hearing more and more of them even opening up about their nose jobs. Celebs can't hide something right in the middle of their face, so we're happy to hear the stars in this list below finally sharing their stories on why they decided to undergo rhinoplasty. For some, fixing a deviated septum was a medical decision; for others, it was purely cosmetic. Check out these before and after photos of celebrities who had nose jobs.