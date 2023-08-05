The Long List Of Celebs Who Have Gotten Nose Jobs (And What They Looked Like Before)
Celebrities don't tend to discuss their time at the plastic surgeon's office. However, a select few stars aren't afraid to admit that they've gone under the knife or had injectables here and there. Hey, to each his own, right? We're living in a time where doing what makes you happy is vital, and it can be eye-opening to hear about a celeb's journey with plastic surgery.
Stars like Anna Faris have admitted to loving their appearance after getting a cosmetic procedure; Faris has been open about what she's had done, including undergoing a breast augmentation after her first divorce, which she said "was f****** awesome" when speaking to Women's Health. Even reality star Kourtney Kardashian is unfazed by people's opinions on what she chooses to do with her body. "I have had breast implants, but it's so funny 'cause it's not a secret, I could care less," Kardashian said to Nightline.
With many stars finally admitting to getting plastic surgery, like breast implants, we are hearing more and more of them even opening up about their nose jobs. Celebs can't hide something right in the middle of their face, so we're happy to hear the stars in this list below finally sharing their stories on why they decided to undergo rhinoplasty. For some, fixing a deviated septum was a medical decision; for others, it was purely cosmetic. Check out these before and after photos of celebrities who had nose jobs.
Khloe Kardashian wished she had the procedure years ago
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are no strangers to admitting or denying that they had plastic surgery. Kim Kardashian has admitted to getting Botox, while Kylie Jenner has opened up about getting lip fillers and finally confessed after long speculation to getting a boob job. As for Khloe Kardashian, it wasn't until the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" reunion in June 2021 that she finally opened up about the cosmetic procedures she had done.
During the reunion, Khloe revealed to Andy Cohen that she had a nose job. "Everybody says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant!' But I've had one nose job,'" she told Cohen. She added, "Everybody gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it? Nobody's ever asked me. You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose."
In an interview with Robin Roberts for "The Kardashians: An ABC News Special," the Good American founder shared that she wished she had gotten a nose job sooner. "My whole life, I would say, I've always wanted my nose done, forever. But it's in the middle of your face, and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it," she said.
Kaley Cuoco is happy with her nose job
"The Big Bang Theory" actor Kaley Cuoco has always talked about how hard she's worked to maintain her fit physique. In 2015 she told Shape that it was thanks to her commitment to yoga and cutting out junk foods: "Doing yoga five times a week has transformed my body. I love being toned and having muscle; It's so sexy and beautiful."
Despite always looking good on a magazine cover or on a red carpet, Cuoco has admitted to getting some help with plastic surgery. "Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs — best thing I ever did," Cuoco shared with Women's Health, adding that she also got filler to remove a line in her neck that she did not like.
Cuoco isn't afraid to admit that she got her cosmetic procedures to feel better about her appearance, adding, "As much as you want to love your inner self ... I'm sorry, you also want to look good. I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing."
Ashley Tisdale faced backlash for her nose job
In 2007, actor Ashley Tisdale admitted to getting rhinoplasty because of a deviated septum (a nose injury in which the nasal septum is off-center and can cause discomfort while breathing). Still, though she got the cosmetic procedure to better her health, she ended up facing criticism for changing her appearance. It wasn't until 15 years later that she decided to talk about the intense backlash she faced and how it affected her all these years.
Taking to her website Frenshe, Tisdale shared in a January 2021 post, "At the time, it didn't feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having. To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance." She continued, "When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one's business (and is STILL no one's business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it." Despite addressing the scrutiny so many years later, Tisdale ended her post by stating that she no longer felt shameful and was ready to move on.
The year prior, Tisdale opened up about getting her breast implants removed after experiencing health issues. She shared on Instagram, "This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love."
It took Dina Manzo a while to get used to her new nose
Former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo came clean about the work she had done to her face after a photo castmate Teresa Guidice shared on Instagram made waves in 2019. Sharing the same photo, Manzo shared a lengthy caption explaining that she had rhinoplasty two years prior. "Some of you are commenting that I look different. You're absolutely right. When the thing on the center of your face changes you're gonna look different," she shared.
In her post, Manzo stated that she had difficulty getting used to her new nose because it completely changed how she looked, writing, "I had a prominent Italian rounded nose and now I had this perfectly proportioned petite nose. It's a big adjustment especially when you live with the same face for 45 yrs." However, Manzo wanted to let the haters know that despite getting a nose job, she's always had a youthful appearance and joked that her good genes were how she "landed her hot a** younger husband."
The reality star has since shared on Instagram that she underwent breast implant removal surgery for her health and well-being.
Iggy Azalea came clean about the work she had done
Rapper Iggy Azalea was proud to admit that she got breast implants. When asked by Vogue what she would change about her body, she revealed, "I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I'd thought about it my entire life." That same year, she told E! News that she was happy about getting the enhancement surgery: "I love them so much I had to talk about them ... I'd feel better not to have some secret. It's much freer to say it and then you don't have to worry someone will dig it up."
As open as she was about how she enhanced one part of her body, the "Fancy" rapper was also pretty relaxed when discussing her nose job. She admitted to getting rhinoplasty when talking with Seventeen, and explained, "I don't think you should be ashamed if you made a change to yourself, which is why I've spoken about the changes I've made, like with my breasts." The rapper also stated that it wasn't easy to decide to undergo plastic surgery and did a lot of research beforehand.
"Plastic surgery is an emotional journey. It's no easy feat to live with your flaws and accept yourself — and it's no easy feat to change yourself," Azalea shared.
Bella Hadid has a lot of regret for changing her appearance
There has long been overwhelming speculation over model Bella Hadid's looks. However, she finally set the record straight, and for the first time, Bella spoke publicly about the only surgical procedure she's ever gotten: a nose job. In an interview with Vogue in 2022, the model shared, "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it."
According to the interview, Bella was only 14 when she changed her nose, and she regrets getting the surgery. The model further elaborated that she had no other work done despite the ongoing rumors (such as that Hadid getting fillers in her cheeks). She shared that her changing appearance is simply from getting older.
Bella also opened up about growing up with insecurities about her looks. She would compare herself to her sister, model Gigi Hadid, who shot to fame in the modeling industry at a young age. "I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That's really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it," she said.
However, Bella's career in modeling has skyrocketed. Instead of comparing herself to her older sister, the two women can celebrate one another's enormous success.
This top model got a nose job early in her career
If one celebrity knows how to keep it real, it's Tyra Banks. In 2015, the supermodel shared an up-close, makeup-free selfie on Instagram with the caption, "You know how people say #nofilter but you know there's a freakin' filter on their pic? Or maybe there's a smidge of retouching going on but they're lying and saying it's all raw & real? Well, this morn, I decided to give you a taste of the really real me."
The model, who advocates for body positivity and even told haters to "kiss my fat a**" on national television after being mocked over a picture of her wearing a swimsuit at the beach, got even more personal when she admitted to getting a nose job. As reported by People, in her 2018 memoir "Perfect is Boring," Banks revealed that she had rhinoplasty surgery early in her modeling career. "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe just fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth," she said.
Ultimately, Banks believes that women should stop judging one another whether they decide to change their looks or not. "Fix it or flaunt it — I think women should be able to do both," she told People.
Jillian Michaels felt more confident after her nose job
It may be hard to believe, but fitness guru Jillian Michaels was bullied about her weight as a kid. "By the time I was about 13 years old, I was maybe five feet tall and I got up to 175 pounds, which was a lot for five feet," she told Racked in 2011. "I was picked on all the time, I was the loser [referencing "The Biggest Loser" where she was a trainer] — you know you have those in school? There were, like, three — and I was one of them. It was hell. I would eat lunch in my teacher's room every day in eighth grade because it was torture on the schoolyard," Michaels added.
Michaels' experience with bullying was so severe it also led the star to seek out a plastic surgeon to change her looks. For People's Bodies Issue, she explained, "I had my nose done when I was 16 years old, and I'll be honest, it did change my life."
In addition, the fitness expert shared that even though she understands the consequences of plastic surgery, like getting an addiction to it, she is all for people doing whatever they want if it makes them feel more secure. "So, if there is something you want to fix that allows you to feel a little bit more confident, I support it," she said.
This Dirty Dancing star looked unrecognizable to family and friends
Actor Jennifer Grey's most notable role was as Baby Houseman in the hit 1987 film "Dirty Dancing," alongside Patrick Swayze. Unfortunately, it still remains the movie she is most known for after two nose jobs almost ruined her career and left her unrecognizable to family and friends.
During an interview with People about her memoir "Out of the Corner," Grey spoke about the demise of her career because of her procedures. In her book, she claimed that her mother, actor Jo Wilder, was the one who proposed she get a nose job so that she would get more work in Hollywood. After "Dirty Dancing," Grey underwent her first rhinoplasty. Her second procedure was to fix a flaw caused by the first surgery, but it left her nose looking way different than she had hoped. She looked unrecognizable to Hollywood friends, and she could not find work. "I spent so much energy trying to figure out what I did wrong, why I was banished from the kingdom. That's a lie. I banished myself," Grey said.
Grey has continued to work in Hollywood, with several tv movies and appearances on hit shows like "Friends" and "Grey's Anatomy" to her name. However, it was probably not the dream career she had hoped for before her nose jobs.
Blame Dianna Agron's clumsiness on having to fix her nose twice
"Glee" actor Dianna Agron had two nose jobs, but they weren't because she didn't like how her nose looked. In fact, the star's clumsiness resulted in her having to get plastic surgery.
As reported by Glamour UK, during an interview on "The Late Show with David Letterman," Agron revealed she had broken her nose twice. Her first time was during a party as a teenager, and the second was while on tour with the cast of "Glee." "I didn't go to the doctor [the first time] because I didn't want to tell my mum what had happened and she would never let me out of the house," the actor shared.
She continued, "[The second time], I couldn't get it fixed because we were in the middle of doing this concert tour and we were filming. We had a day off, and I met up with some friends, and we were dancing. And again, there was another collision of sorts — I must be turning too quickly, people don't see me coming or something — but it's fixed now!"
Courtney Love has no regrets getting cosmetic surgery
Few know that Hole lead singer Courtney Love embarked on an acting career in the '80s. However, during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2014, the rockstar reminded the host that one specific role she most certainly would have nailed got away from her because of her appearance.
"I tried out for a movie starring Justine Bateman back in the '80s, and I didn't get the part. It was about an all-girl rock band. You know who got the part? Julia Roberts got that part. It was her first part," Love shared with Kimmel. After recalling that the movie was "Satisfaction," the songstress admitted that she believed she did not find a lot of work in film because of her nose. "I was an actress in the '80s, but, well, let's just be real, I had a really big nose. That schnoz was not taking me anywhere but radio." The tv host confirmed that Love got a nose job, to which she replied that it led to new opportunities: "In six months, the whole world changed. It just happened, I was 20 when I did it."
As reported by Daily Mail, Love also admitted to Fashion Canada in 2014 that, on the advice of actor Goldie Hawn, she also got a facelift at the age of 35.
Mickey Rourke blamed his changing looks on his boxing career
When most people think about Mickey Rourke, it's usually about his turbulent career in Hollywood and his changing appearance. Once a leading man in many films throughout the '80s, Rourke decided to take up professional boxing in the early '90s when his career fell short. However, his time in the boxing ring was the alleged culprit to his new look, and he ended up having to undergo several cosmetic procedures for his facial injuries.
"I had my nose broken twice. I had five operations on my nose and one on a smashed cheekbone," Rourke told Daily Mail. "I had to have cartilage taken from my ear to rebuild my nose and a couple of operations to scrape out the cartilage because the scar tissue wasn't healing properly ... Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together," he added.
In October 2017, Rourke shared in an Instagram post that he had another nose job. Sharing a photo after his surgery in a hospital bed, he stated that he had yet another surgery to look forward to.
Jennifer Aniston had to correct a deviated septum
People have been obsessed with Jennifer Aniston's appearance for years. Even now, it appears that the "Friends" star never ages! In a 2019 interview for the Los Angeles Times, the actor thanked her good genes for her looks. However, she has also credited using things like moisturizer and getting facials to maintain her youthful appearance. Still, there have always been questions about whether or not she ever underwent any cosmetic procedures.
In 2007, Aniston admitted to People that she underwent rhinoplasty surgery. "I had [a deviated septum] fixed — best thing I ever did. I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it's still mine. All of it. Still mine," the actor said, adding, "I really am pretty happy with what God gave me."
As reported by Fox News, Aniston's rep told Indo-Asian News Service in 2018 that she had undergone a second nose job to fix the first. "Jennifer had a procedure done to correct a deviated septum that was incorrectly done over 12 years ago," the rep stated. According to Aniston, as far as any other parts of her body, it's au natural.
Melissa Gorga got called out for having four procedures on her nose
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" fans can surely remember when Jacqueline Laurita accused her co-star Melissa Gorga of undergoing four nose jobs in Season 7. Gorga, who kept the procedure a secret for many years, later admitted in her solo interview, "Let's be honest, it's the worst-kept secret that I've had a nose job, let's be real, but it's my secret to tell, not hers." She also noted to The Daily Dish that while she did have the cosmetic procedure, she did not have four nose jobs. "I would look pretty deranged, I would think," Gorga said.
In a 2019 interview with Glamour, Gorga admitted to her nose job and getting breast implants, which she got before she starred in the reality series. In addition, she shared that she decided to get rhinoplasty surgery after watching herself back on the show. "My nose was definitely from suddenly going from being a housewife to being on TV and in magazines. I was like, 'I never noticed that. I think if I do that little tweak, it'll make me feel better.' And it did and I was happy with my results. I mean, everybody's different but for me that's what it was.'"