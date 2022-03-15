Bella Hadid Confirms What We All Suspected About Her Plastic Surgery

Bella Hadid is one of the most famous models on the planet, and it's hard to believe that her mother, Yolanda Hadid, was one of the first women in the family to gain fame. As many will recall, Yolanda appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for a few seasons, and at the time, she was married to David Foster. Bella and her sister Gigi Hadid have made a name for themselves in the modeling industry, following in their mother's footsteps.

But when you're under a microscope and constantly compared to your big sister, things can be challenging. In 2015, Bella opened up to Seventeen about how she's compared to Gigi, who gained fame a little faster than she did. "I can't keep comparing myself to her because we're so different. But people still love to compare and contrast us — what's better about her or what's not that good about me — and it's hard because people are really mean," Bella told the outlet. "But I'm her biggest supporter, and she's my biggest supporter. We're not competitive at all."

When you're a prominent model in the industry, plastic surgery rumors are another hot topic. Some celebrities like Amy Schumer are open about plastic surgery, while others don't talk about it as much. Up until now, Bella had denied rumors that she had gotten work done.