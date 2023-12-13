Who Is Andre Braugher's Wife, Ami Brabson?

Andre Braugher was a fan-favorite character actor known for his velveteen voice and no-nonsense characters. From Chief Raymond Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Woodchuck Coodchuck-Berkowitz in "BoJack Horseman," or Detective Frank Pembleton in "Homicide: Life on the Street," we could always expect Braugher to capture the magic. That was true whether or not we ever saw his face, as fellow "BoJack" fans can attest with the finicky Mayor Coodchuck-Berkowitz.

While Braugher's characters were so frequently the voices of reason and wisdom, another in his life held that light for him before his death on December 11, 2023. Fellow actor Ami Brabson, Braugher's wife, was also his confidant. Big moves like his Broadway debut in "Birthday Candles" were always made through his wife's input and support.

"We're like-minded; we grew up in similar neighborhoods; we share the same values," Braugher said of his wife to Variety. "She knows me like the back of her hand, and I'm grateful for that." So, who is this woman thought of so highly by Chief Holt himself?