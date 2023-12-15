Barack Obama Has Had Quite The Transformation

Transformation is the perfect word to describe the many facets of Barack Obama. As a young boy, his family took a transformative cross-country road trip to experience much of the nation that he would one day lead. While visiting Yellowstone National Park and other locations with his family, the future head of state knew this was just the start of his personal growth. "I was going to have to go on some sort of journey in order to find out who I was," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Many years later, when he became the President of the United States in 2008, Obama transformed democracy, especially with his historic nomination as the country's first Black president. While in office, Obama also literally transformed, with his hair quickly turning gray after taking the high-stress position. According to his interview on "Live with Kelly & Michael," Obama's grandfather on his mother's side started getting gray hair in his 30s, so he was bound to lose his hair color anyway. Still, the president confessed that his time in office probably sped up the gray hair by about six months.

Yet, Obama said the sacrifice in looks was worth it. "I earned this gray hair," he once declared before a round of applause at a 2018 rally. As a president who transformed U.S. politics, here's how Obama has himself transformed throughout the years.