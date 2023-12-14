What Flo From Progressive Looks Like With No Makeup

Chances are, while flipping through channels, you've encountered a Progressive commercial. You may not have even known it was a Progressive commercial until Flo appeared. With her signature teased bob, red lipstick, and iconic apron, Flo is instantly recognizable. You might not know the character is played by Stephanie Courtney, who rocks a more laid-back look than the celebrated insurance salesperson you see on TV.

While people may know Flo from Progressive, they may not be as familiar with Courtney. She landed the gig in 2007, with her first commercial with the company released in 2008. The actor revealed she even came up with the quirky, outgoing personality during the audition process. But besides her bold personality, Flo's claim to fame lies in her unmistakable appearance, a look that demands hours of meticulous effort to achieve perfection.

In 2009, Courtney revealed to People that transforming into her famous character is serious work, and it's all up to her stylists. She said about Flo's teased hair, "They don't use any tricks or anything. That's all [the stylist] teasing it and shaping it and spraying it. That's like one hour in her chair. And then the makeup is like another hour." The glam team at Progressive is always hard at work to bring Flo to life, but while she gets all glammed for work, Courtney has a more natural look to her in real life.