The Complete Transformation Of Flo From Progressive

Flo from Progressive has one of television's most recognizable faces — and voices — thanks to her spunky, sometimes over-the-top persona. The woman behind the character is a talented actor named Stephanie Courtney. Of course, Courtney wasn't always known as the quirky, red-lipped insurance agent. Prior to being hired by Progressive in 2007, Courtney did a few different things within the entertainment industry. From doing stand-up comedy to landing a recurring role on a popular television show, Courtney has established herself over the course of her career thanks, in part, to her versatility. For many, Courtney just has the "it" factor that so many casting agents look for. Yes, she's funny. But she's also relatable.

"Stephanie is a very gifted performer and she has a fundamental likability, vulnerability, and normalcy," Sean McBride, chief creative officer at Arnold Worldwide, told Fast Company in a 2018 interview. "Even when we ask her to be dry, she has a really nice way of making it feel like a human moment." Courtney continues to work on her craft, looking up to others in the industry, like Steve Carrel and Amy Adams, for inspiration. With that said, we're taking a look at Courtney's life from her time growing up in New York in the '70s to becoming a wife and a mom later on.