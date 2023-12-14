A Look At Chicago P.D.'s Biggest Behind-The-Scenes Scandals
"Chicago P.D." is currently shooting Season 11, and fans are loving the behind-the-scenes pics Tracy Spiridakos has been posting on social media — but that's not to say there hasn't also been any behind-the-scenes drama.
Spiridakos, who plays the role of Detective Hailey Upton, shared a hilarious image of her and a doll that bears a remarkable resemblance to her on-screen husband, Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer. "One Chicago" fans may remember that Soffer exited the series during Season 10. Spiridakos smugly smiled at the camera while sitting next to the Jay-wannabe, scandalously captioning the photo, "Some of you may already know this, but we have gotten our hands on this Halstead doll and I think it'll be fun to bring him with us throughout the year."
While the doll may make more appearances on her social media, it appears unlikely it will make its debut on an episode. Chicago P.D. is known for its realistic sets, with even background props being carefully considered. In fact, American Police Beat notes that they were surprised when the show contacted them for a copy of their magazine for set dressing. Showrunner Rick Eid explained, "We need to make the show — and the issues and dilemmas police officers face — feel authentic. The more authority our show has, the more credibility we have with our audience. At the end of the day, that's our currency — credibility." However, behind the scenes, "Chicago P.D." has faced its own behind-the-scenes scandals that may even rival an episode or two of the NBC staple.
Jason Beghe admits to anger issues at work
In 2016, NBC and Wolf Entertainment investigated allegations against Jason Beghe on the set of "Chicago P.D." The actor, who plays the lead role of Hank Voight, was accused of using sexually suggestive speech and displaying extremely assertive body language, resorting to intimidating body posturing at times. A source told Variety that at the time of the alleged behavior, "People felt disrespected, he yelled a tremendous amount, he had a quick fuse, and when it was set off it was unpleasant for everyone around him." Wolf Entertainment and NBC released a statement to Deadline saying, "When it was brought to our attention that there were concerns about inappropriate behavior on set, we promptly began an investigation." The network confirmed they took the appropriate action and would monitor the situation to ensure their employees felt safe and supported.
Beghe told Variety that he was extremely sorry for his behavior. He explained, "I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper." Beghe added, "I have personally apologized to anyone who I have upset, and I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused." Interestingly, Beghe and his ex-wife filed for divorce a year after the investigation. According to Us Weekly, Beghe cited their separation date as May 2016.
Sophia Bush claims she was assaulted on Chicago P.D.
Sophia Bush opened up about the difficult choice she made on an episode of her podcast "Drama Queens." The actor, who portrayed Detective Erin Lindsay from 2014-2017, shared, "When #MeToo was breaking that October, a story was coming out about my coworker in 'Chicago.'" At the time, Bush and 40 of her "One Tree Hill" colleagues were in the process of alleging that Mark Schwahn, the series creator, had sexually harassed and manipulated them. Bush continued, "My rep said to me, 'You're going to have to pick. You can either tell the story about your first boss, or you can tell the story about your coworker, but you can't tell both because then it looks like it's your fault.'" Bush ultimately chose to back her "One Tree Hill" co-workers and did not actively pursue her claims against the "Chicago P.D." co-star. Bush added, "My next employers rebranded sexual assault with witnesses as 'anger management issues' in the press."
In 2018, Bush appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast and detailed the harassment she experienced. "You start to lose your way when someone assaults you in a room full of people and everyone literally looks away ... and you're the one woman in the room and every man who's twice your size doesn't do something," Bush stated (via Fox News). No wonder Bush prematurely opted out of her seven-season contract after only starring in four seasons.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Marina Squerciati ignored in mogul dad's will
"Chicago P.D." star Marina Squerciati laid a claim to her father's $100 million estate after he died. Squerciati revealed that she was the secret love child of John R. Jakobson, a Wall Street tycoon. Per the New York Post, after providing for her education, Jakobson allegedly promised to create a trust for Squerciati and told her mother that she would "receive money under his will." But, Squerciati, who plays Officer Kim Burgess, was not mentioned in his testament.
Lawyers for Jakobson's estate allegedly offered Squerciati a $50,000 settlement and stated, "She may have wished to avoid the opprobrium, which, although unfair and unjustified, is often cast upon nonmarital children." They acknowledged that Squerciati was in a difficult position as an illegitimate child and may have been trying to avoid censure and judgment. Although they knew it wasn't necessarily fair, they claimed that Squerciati had ample time to ensure that Jakobson penned his promise to her — instead of settling for his verbal reassurances.
Actor Amy Morton, who portrays Trudy Platt on "Chicago P.D.," pointed out to American Police Beat that there's more to police work than meets the eye. Strangely, her words also sum up Squerciati's situation. Morton said, "There's a lot of gray and a lot of nuance and a lot of circumstances that dictate what might happen. I think as a society, we're incredibly quick to judge one way or the other. There's so much in between that, and they're human."