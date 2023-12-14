A Look At Chicago P.D.'s Biggest Behind-The-Scenes Scandals

"Chicago P.D." is currently shooting Season 11, and fans are loving the behind-the-scenes pics Tracy Spiridakos has been posting on social media — but that's not to say there hasn't also been any behind-the-scenes drama.

Spiridakos, who plays the role of Detective Hailey Upton, shared a hilarious image of her and a doll that bears a remarkable resemblance to her on-screen husband, Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer. "One Chicago" fans may remember that Soffer exited the series during Season 10. Spiridakos smugly smiled at the camera while sitting next to the Jay-wannabe, scandalously captioning the photo, "Some of you may already know this, but we have gotten our hands on this Halstead doll and I think it'll be fun to bring him with us throughout the year."

While the doll may make more appearances on her social media, it appears unlikely it will make its debut on an episode. Chicago P.D. is known for its realistic sets, with even background props being carefully considered. In fact, American Police Beat notes that they were surprised when the show contacted them for a copy of their magazine for set dressing. Showrunner Rick Eid explained, "We need to make the show — and the issues and dilemmas police officers face — feel authentic. The more authority our show has, the more credibility we have with our audience. At the end of the day, that's our currency — credibility." However, behind the scenes, "Chicago P.D." has faced its own behind-the-scenes scandals that may even rival an episode or two of the NBC staple.