Whatever Happened To Dancing With The Stars Pro Mark Ballas?

Mark Ballas shimmied his way out of the "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom after his Season 31 win, but what has the dancing professional been up to since?

"DWTS" viewers were first introduced to Ballas when he made his move to the dance floor in 2005 on Season 5 of the dancing competition show, per Business Insider. Becoming a fan-favorite, Ballas became a staple professional and eventually went on to win the mirrorball trophy a total of three times in his 18-season run. After going out with a bang and winning the mirrorball trophy in 2022 with the help of his celebrity dance partner, Charli D'Amelio, Ballas announced his retirement during the "DWTS" tour, per People. He shared, "I started this journey when I was 21, 22. Honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. Thank you. So, I just wanna finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance."

Ballas would not return for Season 32 of "DWTS," and the ballroom felt a bit different without him. Even though the season went off with a bang, fans couldn't help but miss the former professional dancer. As more time passes, many have been wondering what Ballas has been up to since announcing his retirement.