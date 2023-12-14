Whatever Happened To Dancing With The Stars Pro Mark Ballas?
Mark Ballas shimmied his way out of the "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom after his Season 31 win, but what has the dancing professional been up to since?
"DWTS" viewers were first introduced to Ballas when he made his move to the dance floor in 2005 on Season 5 of the dancing competition show, per Business Insider. Becoming a fan-favorite, Ballas became a staple professional and eventually went on to win the mirrorball trophy a total of three times in his 18-season run. After going out with a bang and winning the mirrorball trophy in 2022 with the help of his celebrity dance partner, Charli D'Amelio, Ballas announced his retirement during the "DWTS" tour, per People. He shared, "I started this journey when I was 21, 22. Honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. Thank you. So, I just wanna finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance."
Ballas would not return for Season 32 of "DWTS," and the ballroom felt a bit different without him. Even though the season went off with a bang, fans couldn't help but miss the former professional dancer. As more time passes, many have been wondering what Ballas has been up to since announcing his retirement.
Mark Ballas and his wife welcomed a child
Mark Ballas has a new dance partner in his life. The "DWTS" professional and his wife, BC Jean, have welcomed a baby boy into their lives. The couple gave birth to their son in November but announced the news in early December via social media. Ballas posted a photo of the three holding hands, captioning the post, "Welcome to Earth my son. Banksi Wylde Ballas 11 / 5 / 23." The comments were filled with tons of love from past dance partners, judges, and other professional "DWTS" dancers. His last partner, Charli D'Amelio, wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS!! SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH!!!!"
Ballas and Jean have been waiting patiently to welcome a little one into their lives. Back in October 2023, the professional dancer posted to social media revealing the couple had a miscarriage just a year before. He wrote, "We found out we were going to be parents a couple of days before last season of 'DWTS' started. I felt a new kind of energy, excitement & creativity, but during one of our check ups we received the heavy news that our little one's heart had stopped beating." Jean and Ballas had to face challenges amidst the miscarriage, and it was one of the most difficult moments in their lives, but it all led to them welcoming their son nearly a year later.
Mark Ballas has been focusing on music
Before he left "DWTS," Mark Ballas and his wife, BC Jean, created a musical indie duo called Alexander Jean. Since leaving the show, it seems Ballas has put his focus on the couple's music. After taking a break in 2022, with only releasing one song, the couple has come back in full force. According to their Spotify, in 2023, the indie duo released five new songs. However, the music releases might slow down with the birth of their new baby, but Ballas is still taking part in musical gigs. In November 2023, Ballas revealed on social media that he joined the stage with a band at a sideshow during the When We Were Young festival and played guitar for them. From dance to music, Ballas is still sticking to something creative, and he hasn't completely dumped dancing.
In the Season 32 finale, Ballas joined forces with Charli D'Amelio once again for a surprise performance. The former "DWTS" professional posted a clip of the dance to social media, thanking D'Amelio and the entire team at the show for helping them create this performance. He wrote, "This one was so fun, Chucki you haven't skipped a beat ... To the fans thank you for the endless love & support, it truly means the world to us, it was an honor to be your champion this past year." From dancing to music, there is nothing that Ballas can't do.