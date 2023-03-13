DWTS Pro Mark Ballas Announces His Last Dance

Fans of "Dancing with the Stars" were pleasantly surprised to see Mark Ballas in the lineup of professional dancers to compete in Season 31 of the show. "I reached out to him and said, 'Are you interested?'" executive producer Conrad Green told Entertainment Weekly, noting that he believed the dancer's creative choreography would challenge celebrity contestant Charli D'Amelio. "He thought about it and said, 'Yeah, let's go for it.' He loves the show."

During the Season 31 finale, the TikTok star mentioned that she was hesitant on accepting the offer to be on "DWTS" because she had lost her love for dance. Ballas then admitted that he also lost his love for dance, which explained his five-year absence from the show. The two then performed a touching freestyle that expressed how they helped each other find that love for the art form again.

After D'Amelio and Ballas' win, the professional dancer was asked if he was thinking about extending his "DWTS" comeback and competing for another season. "I don't know [if I'm coming back]," he told Us Weekly. He mentioned that he's enjoyed his time on Season 31 and creating dances again. "Right now, I'm in this moment with Charli," he added. "My body couldn't even fathom a thought of doing this [in] six months, so I'll let you know down the line." Now, it seems that Ballas has made his decision.