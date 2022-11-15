Dancing With The Stars Len Goodman Officially Says Goodbye To The Franchise

Len Goodman has finally decided to retire his dancing shoes — or at least his panel seat on "Dancing with the Stars."

The longtime "DWTS" judge had a lengthy career in dancing and teaching, having kickstarted it all when he was 15 at the advice of a doctor. "I got into dancing because I had hurt my foot and it just wouldn't get better. I had an old Scottish doctor who told me to go ballroom dancing," he told The Guardian in 2006. "He said it was very good for your feet because you're going up and down a lot. My girlfriend arranged for it all to happen. I really didn't want to go, I kicked up a right fuss. But once I'd been for a couple of weeks, I really loved it. I realized I had a bit of a talent for it."

According to his ABC biography, Goodman has won numerous awards for his work and currently runs a successful dancing school in England. He has been fortunate enough to lend his talents to various dancing competitions, including "DWTS" and its British counterpart "Strictly Come Dancing." Per BBC, Goodman stepped away from "Strictly" in 2016 after spending more than a decade with the show. "This adventure began when I was 60 and now that I've reached my 70s, I've decided after this year it's time to hand the role of head judge to someone else," he said. And now, it looks as if his tenure on "DWTS" will come to an end as well.