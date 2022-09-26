Nicki Swift Asks: Who Is Your All-Time Favorite Dancing With The Stars Judge?

Since first premiering in 2005, "Dancing With the Stars" has been a fixture of American television. Recently, the popular dance competition show, which puts varying degrees of celebrities through strenuous dance training and competition, found a new home on Disney+ after airing exclusively on ABC for 16 years, according to the network. However, we see no reason that suggests the reality show's reign won't continue, as it's essentially only transitioning from one Disney property to another.

And while the show's revolving door of celebs — which has included Zendaya, Nicole Scherzinger, and Donny Osmond — helps attract viewers year after year, the professional dancers are the people we have to thank for whipping the celebs into shape. There's also a third (and equally important) pillar of the show's success: the "Dancing With the Stars" judges, which include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and the newest judge, former "DWTS" pro Derek Hough, who joined the judging panel in 2020, per Variety. Over years and seasons, the judging panel has largely remained unchanged (aside from celeb guest judging stints), making the judges some of the most recognizable faces of the franchise.

To gauge public opinion, we asked Nicki Swift readers to vote for their favorite "Dancing With the Stars" judge and the results are super close.