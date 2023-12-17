Why David Foster Is So Hush-Hush About His Split From Yolanda Hadid

David Foster is keeping his mouth shut on the real reason he and Yolanda Hadid called it quits. The Grammy-winning producer and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum were married for four years before announcing their decision to separate in 2015. A source close to the situation claimed that Hadid's health issues were largely to blame for the split. The Dutch model — who had been diagnosed with Lyme disease a few years back — "just felt he wasn't there for her when she needed him most," according to Us Weekly. "And [David] felt the same. It's so sad but the illness really did come between them."

Meanwhile, another insider told People it was Hadid's "obsession" with fame that likely caused their relationship to break apart. Despite Foster not wanting to appear on the Bravo show, the insider explained, "He knew how important it was to [Hadid and] ... wanted to make her happy." Amid growing speculations surrounding their divorce, Foster released a statement defending his ex-wife from the nasty and "inaccurate" gossip. He also reiterated his support for Hadid amid her struggles with Lyme disease, saying it upsets him seeing headlines questioning the nature of her illness. "I have always had and continue to have the utmost respect and love for Yolanda," he said (via PageSix). "I have been by [her] side over the past four years to the best of my ability as she battled with the complexities of her Lyme diagnosis."

But if there's one thing Foster won't do, it's disclose the exact reason for their split.