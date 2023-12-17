Why David Foster Is So Hush-Hush About His Split From Yolanda Hadid
David Foster is keeping his mouth shut on the real reason he and Yolanda Hadid called it quits. The Grammy-winning producer and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum were married for four years before announcing their decision to separate in 2015. A source close to the situation claimed that Hadid's health issues were largely to blame for the split. The Dutch model — who had been diagnosed with Lyme disease a few years back — "just felt he wasn't there for her when she needed him most," according to Us Weekly. "And [David] felt the same. It's so sad but the illness really did come between them."
Meanwhile, another insider told People it was Hadid's "obsession" with fame that likely caused their relationship to break apart. Despite Foster not wanting to appear on the Bravo show, the insider explained, "He knew how important it was to [Hadid and] ... wanted to make her happy." Amid growing speculations surrounding their divorce, Foster released a statement defending his ex-wife from the nasty and "inaccurate" gossip. He also reiterated his support for Hadid amid her struggles with Lyme disease, saying it upsets him seeing headlines questioning the nature of her illness. "I have always had and continue to have the utmost respect and love for Yolanda," he said (via PageSix). "I have been by [her] side over the past four years to the best of my ability as she battled with the complexities of her Lyme diagnosis."
But if there's one thing Foster won't do, it's disclose the exact reason for their split.
Mum's the word for David
In her 2017 memoir "Believe Me," Yolanda Hadid admitted that her struggles with chronic Lyme disease took a toll on her marriage to David Foster. She talked about how their relationship dynamic changed after learning of her diagnosis back in 2012, stating (per People), "It's sad but true. I went from being the funny girlfriend who was up for anything and had endless energy, to the wife who is too sick to be by his side." She added that while Foster had been generally supportive during her health crisis, she couldn't shake off the feeling that he was growing discontent and unhappy in their marriage. "He lost his wingman, his partner in crime," Hadid said. "And I felt as if he's starting to get impatient with my recovery."
In his documentary released two years later, Foster insisted that Hadid's illness had nothing to do with his decision to walk away from their marriage. "How can I leave a sick woman? The fact of the matter is, that is not the reason why I left," he said in "David Foster: Off the Record" on Netflix, via E! News. He explained that he had different reasons for leaving, which he "will never disclose," but stressed that "it had nothing to do with her being sick." However, he did confess that he hated being part of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and being recognized for his stint on the show even all these years later. "'Hey, I got 16 f***ing Grammys, okay? I've sold half a billion records ... F*** that show,'" he said.
Where David and Yolanda stand today
Despite the sad end to their marriage, David Foster and Yolanda Hadid have seemingly managed to stay on good terms. Speaking to People about their divorce, Hadid said she has nothing but respect and gratitude to Foster. "I had a great run with him," she said. "I will always hold that in high regard and have gratitude for that time together." For his part, Foster also offered glowing words for his ex-wife in his interview with ET in 2017, as he reflected on their split. "We just always did our best," he said. "We had some other issues as well, but everybody's in a good place now." He then expressed his happiness over Hadid's recovery from Lyme disease, saying, "The main thing is that she's healthy and in remission. She worked really hard at it and now she's reaping the rewards of that."
Since their separation, both the music producer and the model-turned-reality star have moved on with respective lives. Foster is now married to "American Idol" alum Katherine McPhee after the two announced their engagement in 2018. They tied the knot in London the following year and welcomed their son, Rennie David, in 2021. Meanwhile, Hadid has been in a relationship with construction businessman Joseph Jingoli since 2019. She talked about their relationship in a chat with People that same year, gushing, "It's such a blessing to find someone so perfect for me in this time of my life ... To find love again at 55 is amazing."