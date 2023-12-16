How Val Kilmer Lost So Much Of His Money

Val Kilmer was a 1980s bad boy pin-up. At the height of his career, he was flying high with leading roles in a slew of top Hollywood hits, such as "Top Gun," "True Romance," "Heat," "Batman Forever," and "The Doors." But then, it all came tumbling down, and Kilmer lost his A-lister cred — and his sizeable fortune.

Kilmer's chiseled cheekbones, spiked hair, and pout made him box-office gold and a tabloid staple. Like his "Top Gun" co-star Tom Cruise, Kilmer even dated Cher. The singer told the Daily Mail, "When we kissed, I thought my head would shoot right off my body." However, over time, reports began to surface that people didn't want to work with Kilmer, and his career began to tank.

The actor had always walked on the side of "complex." In his April 2020 memoir, "I'm Your Huckleberry," he admitted that his penchant for carrying a copy of "Ulysses" led to Cher branding him "pretentious." With that in mind, it's little surprise that he became difficult and demanding when he hit the big time. Entertainment Weekly notes that as Kilmer's per-picture paycheck soared to $6 million, his rep for being a demanding diva rose alongside it. "I don't like Val Kilmer, I don't like his work ethic, and I don't want to be associated with him ever again," John Frankenheimer, who directed Kilmer in "The Island of Dr. Moreau," told EW in 1996. Still, how did Kilmer go from making serious bank to being seriously broke?