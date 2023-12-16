Barbra Streisand's Romance With Justin Trudeau's Dad Didn't Last Long

Barbra Streisand was once in a relationship with Pierre Trudeau, the former Prime Minister of Canada. Although their romance didn't last very long, their collective fame made them one of the most memorable couples of the late 1960s. Over the years, Streisand has spoken openly about Trudeau in interviews and especially in her memoir, "Hi, My Name Is Barbra," which was released in November 2023. However, Streisand didn't necessarily want to relive romance with Trudeau or her other former suitors. "Listen, I didn't want to write about any of them," Streisand revealed during an interview with Gayle King (via CBS News). "My editor said, 'You have to leave some blood on the page!'"

Ultimately, Streisand dug deep into her former beaus. And though she spent a ton of time sharing eye-opening details about her time with Trudeau — whom she dated after separating from Elliot Gould — it wasn't the first time she opened up about the former prime minister. For example, in 2018, Streisand revealed that she had left a lasting impression on Trudeau's architectural preferences. "I introduced Pierre to Art Deco architecture, as I was building an Art Deco house at the time and he was intrigued," said Streisand during an interview with Macleans. Unfortunately, Trudeau never got to see it before he passed away in 2000. Still, Streisand and Trudeau shared a strong, multi-decade bond that almost turned into a marriage.