The Scandal That Led To Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Getting Canceled

The drama between the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" family continued. Anna Cardwell revealed to HLN that Lauryn Efird was upset at her for accusing Mark McDaniel of multiple sexual assaults toward her (via the Daily Mail). "He was supposed to be [Pumpkin's] so-called father or whatever it is," Cardwell shared. "You know, out of all the kids we have, Mama does not know who Pumpkin's dad is. And Pumpkin thinks it's Mark which kind of hurts my feelings because Mama is making her believe that someone who did that to me is her father. Now Pumpkin hates me for it," she continued.

In an interview with ET, Mama June Shannon confessed to having seen McDaniels two times since his prison sentence ended, one of which was to allow Pumpkin to ask her supposed father questions in order to get some answers. "It was a conversation that she wanted her answers: what happened, why did he leave, you know, if he was her real father. He admitted to her, no. I had already told her that but, you know, she wanted to hear from both sides of the story," Shannon shared. As for who Efird's real father is, it's the same dad as her second oldest daughter, Jessica Shannon, and happens to be another sex offender named Michael Anthony Ford. "Jessica and Pumpkin have the same dad, but Jessica's dad has had nothing to do with her over the years," Mama June stated.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).