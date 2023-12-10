Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Mama June's Eldest Daughter, Dead At 29

Reality TV fans were left heartbroken by the tragic news that "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell died from cancer on December 9, 2023. Mama June broke the news that her oldest daughter passed away.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m.," she posted on Instagram alongside a pic of the family. Per TMZ, the 29-year-old's death was due to complications from her stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, which had been diagnosed as terminal.

Mama June, whose real name is June Edith Stroud, had signaled that the end was near the day before Cardwell's death. She asked for fans' prayers in a heart-wrenching Instagram video a day before Cardwell's death. "Some things have changed in our life over the last few weeks that are totally out of our control," she said, adding, "God has all the faith, has all the cards, but Anna is still with us."

