Travis Scott Has Outrageously Lavish Spending Habits
Travis Scott is a big spender, and he's not afraid to let anyone know it. Throughout his successful career, Scott — who's reportedly worth $80 million — has happily reminded his fans of his enormous spending power. For example, The "Sicko Mode" rapper treated himself to a 15-carat diamond ring in celebration of his "Astroworld" album in 2018, according to Page Six. The jeweler who created the finger bling revealed that this ring was a larger version of a piece Scott purchased in the past. "It says 'Cactus Jack' on the bottom in diamonds and then it has small cactuses placed around the ring because that's his thing," revealed Richie Rich. The cost of the ring was somewhere between $100,000 and $300,000.
Of course, this wasn't Scott's only considerable expense in 2018. One month earlier, Teen Vogue reported that Scott and his then-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, were photographed shopping for jewelry in Calabasas. And while it's unknown just how much Scott dropped during the outing, everyone knows that the former couple has super expensive taste. In February 2018, Scott shelled out $1.4 million on Jenner's push gift after she had their first child, Stormi Webster, per Seventeen. Of course, this kind of spending is typical for Scott.
Travis Scott spares almost no expense on his cars
Travis Scott doesn't mind spending big to get the cars he wants. Well, except in one case. During a 2021 interview with L'Officiel Hommes, Scott revealed the price tag of his dream car. "There is this Lambo that looks like f***ing Batman, but I'm not going to lie to you ... it's like $14 million," Scott revealed during the interview. And while Scott wasn't comfortable coughing up that much money for a car, he's still spent way more on transportation than the average person. Like, way more.
For example, Scott spent $1.6 million on a car in 2019, according to TMZ. He spent his cold, hard cash on a Maybach G650 Landaulet, which only 99 lucky people in the entire world owned. The outlet also reported that, while the car originally came in white, Scott had it painted brown and installed a mini-fridge inside. In 2021, a Ferrari previously owned by Scott was sold for $4 million, according to TMZ. One year earlier, Scott spent $5.5 million on a Bugatti — a fact revealed during the court proceedings after the devastating "Astroworld" tragedy that claimed the lives of ten of Scott's fans, per Complex.
Travis Scott invests in real estate
In 2020, Variety reported that Scott unloaded $23.5 million to scoop up a mansion in Brentwood, California. The seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom house features many cool amenities, including a custom walnut sculpture, a sauna, and a wine closet. As the outlet noted, Scott's new home put him near other big spenders, including NBA star Lebron James. Before that, Scott and Kylie Jenner listed a home they'd previously purchased together for nearly $22 million, according to Dirt (via Architectural Digest). The outlet reported that Scott and Jenner originally purchased the home, located in Beverly Hills, in 2018. The sale arrived during an intense round of cheating rumors aimed at the former couple.
A few years earlier, Scott gifted his parents a home in Houston, Texas, for the holidays. Taking to his Instagram stories, Scott revealed the generous gift. "Merry Christmas. Gave my family a present I been working on my whole life," said Scott (via XXL). "A home. Very thankful."