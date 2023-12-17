Travis Scott Has Outrageously Lavish Spending Habits

Travis Scott is a big spender, and he's not afraid to let anyone know it. Throughout his successful career, Scott — who's reportedly worth $80 million — has happily reminded his fans of his enormous spending power. For example, The "Sicko Mode" rapper treated himself to a 15-carat diamond ring in celebration of his "Astroworld" album in 2018, according to Page Six. The jeweler who created the finger bling revealed that this ring was a larger version of a piece Scott purchased in the past. "It says 'Cactus Jack' on the bottom in diamonds and then it has small cactuses placed around the ring because that's his thing," revealed Richie Rich. The cost of the ring was somewhere between $100,000 and $300,000.

Of course, this wasn't Scott's only considerable expense in 2018. One month earlier, Teen Vogue reported that Scott and his then-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, were photographed shopping for jewelry in Calabasas. And while it's unknown just how much Scott dropped during the outing, everyone knows that the former couple has super expensive taste. In February 2018, Scott shelled out $1.4 million on Jenner's push gift after she had their first child, Stormi Webster, per Seventeen. Of course, this kind of spending is typical for Scott.