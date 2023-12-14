Inside TikToker Gabriella Annalisa's Engagement

TikTok star Gabriella Annalisa recently got engaged to her boyfriend, who goes by KB. Annalisa — whose social media presence centers around lifestyle content and Christian values — went into detail about their engagement on her popular YouTube channel, which has 230,000 subscribers. However, 22-year-old Annalisa regularly featured KB and their romantic journey across her social media accounts well before the November 13, 2023 video — especially on TikTok, where she has 3.8 million followers. Ironically, her TikTok bio claims she's "better on YouTube." Perhaps that's because she's able to post much longer videos, which give her viewers a deeper understanding of her thoughts on life, love, family, and her views on religion. But back to the most important topic: Annalisa and KB's romance.

Over the past few months, Annalisa has regularly gushed about KB's protective qualities and willingness to fix things for her. They also bonded over their shared Christian values. On October 22, 2023, Annalisa revealed that KB had actually helped her grow closer to God. Annalisa has also flaunted her whirlwind romance with KB to her followers. That same month, Annalisa posted a TikTok about traveling to see her boyfriend, which she described as long distance. Annalisa captioned the video — which included her joyously dancing and spinning around — "Me after booking another flight to see my long distance bf." One month later, Annalisa and KB were engaged, which is, of course, the exciting news we're all here for. Here are all the super romantic details that you need to know about Annalisa's surprising engagement with KB.