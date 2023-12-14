Inside TikToker Gabriella Annalisa's Engagement
TikTok star Gabriella Annalisa recently got engaged to her boyfriend, who goes by KB. Annalisa — whose social media presence centers around lifestyle content and Christian values — went into detail about their engagement on her popular YouTube channel, which has 230,000 subscribers. However, 22-year-old Annalisa regularly featured KB and their romantic journey across her social media accounts well before the November 13, 2023 video — especially on TikTok, where she has 3.8 million followers. Ironically, her TikTok bio claims she's "better on YouTube." Perhaps that's because she's able to post much longer videos, which give her viewers a deeper understanding of her thoughts on life, love, family, and her views on religion. But back to the most important topic: Annalisa and KB's romance.
Over the past few months, Annalisa has regularly gushed about KB's protective qualities and willingness to fix things for her. They also bonded over their shared Christian values. On October 22, 2023, Annalisa revealed that KB had actually helped her grow closer to God. Annalisa has also flaunted her whirlwind romance with KB to her followers. That same month, Annalisa posted a TikTok about traveling to see her boyfriend, which she described as long distance. Annalisa captioned the video — which included her joyously dancing and spinning around — "Me after booking another flight to see my long distance bf." One month later, Annalisa and KB were engaged, which is, of course, the exciting news we're all here for. Here are all the super romantic details that you need to know about Annalisa's surprising engagement with KB.
Gabriella and KB looked to their faith for guidance
Gabriella Annalisa first announced her engagement to KB on TikTok. On November 5, 2023, the popular influencer posted a video with a TikTok filter that predicted she would get engaged in two weeks. However, Annalisa then edited in a clip of herself and KB wearing white matching fits as she flashed a gorgeous engagement ring at the camera. Some fans questioned whether or not they were moving too quickly, as they hadn't been together very long. Unfortunately, the couple would go on to face more negativity, which Annalisa vaguely addressed in a follow-up post. On December 4, Annalisa took to TikTok to reveal that she was "smiling through the pain" despite the bout of engagement backlash that she and KB had experienced.
Two days after announcing their engagement, Annalisa posted a Q&A session for her TikTok followers where she admitted that, while getting engaged young "comes with so many questions," she knows KB is the one for her. "When God is involved, he will give you confirmation with the person you are dating." Annalisa and KB actually participated in a joint fast early in their relationship so that they could hear God reveal whether or not they were supposed to be in each other's lives. "We were like, 'I know it might stink, you may not be the one,'" said Annalisa in the video. "'But the Lord's gonna just tell us, but we need to listen to him, and not just what we want.'" Fortunately, Annalisa and KB got their sign.
How Gabriella and KB's families feel about their engagement
Gabriella Annalisa and KB's families are all for their engagement. "I was telling everyone in my family, 'Hey, I'm about to propose to this girl," said KB during the YouTube video. "I was really scared in the moment because we haven't been together that long." KB was also nervous to tell his mother, who'd held him "by the back of my neck" his entire life due to his previous taste in partners. But he had nothing to worry about. "I was like, 'Hey mom, I think I'm going to propose to this one.' And like seeing my family get excited, I was like, that's confirmation," added KB. "Like this is my wife for the rest of my life." KB also revealed he'd previously joked that Gabriella would be his wife one day.
Annalisa's family is also happy about the engagement. Over the past few weeks, Annalisa has flooded her TikTok with wedding prep content — including her quest to find the perfect wedding dress. In December, Annalisa posted a TikTok slideshow where she modeled several dresses from the popular Kleinfeld Bridal store — featured on "Say Yes To The Dress." And though Annalisa didn't walk away with any of the dresses in the video, she did post screenshots of her family's excited reaction to her chosen dress in a follow-up TikTok. Of course, her actual wedding dress wasn't in the shot. We guess fans will have to wait until the big day to see what she chose.