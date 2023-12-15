Gypsy Rose Blanchard And Nicholas Godejohn's Turbulent Split Explained
It's the story of murderous lovers that gripped the nation. Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nicholas Godejohn were madly in love with one another, so much so that Godejohn was even willing to kill Gypsy's mother to be with her. But their bizarre love story quickly took a turn after they were caught.
Gypsy's life was anything but normal. From a young age, her mom, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, lied about her daughter having several illnesses. Dee Dee controlled every aspect of Gypsy's life, from making her wheelchair-bound to tying her with restraints and giving her unauthorized medication. Dee Dee went to the extreme to keep up with her lie and keep Gypsy close. Even as she got older, Dee Dee controlled Gypsy, although it was getting harder to do. Gypsy kept many secrets and often created online profiles to talk to people she knew and people she didn't.
In 2012, Gypsy met Godejohn in an online Christian dating app. The young woman began getting caught up in a fantasy that Godejohn was her prince charming coming to save her from her troubling situation. After messaging for years and attempting an in-person meeting, the couple formed a plan to kill Dee Dee. In June 2015, Godejohn, with the help of Gypsy, killed her mother while she was sleeping in her bed. The couple ran off, hoping to start a new life together, but their plan and love story would quickly end once they were caught red-handed.
Gypsy Rose turned on Nicholas Godejohn
Gypsy Rose Blanchard fended for herself when she and Nicholas Godejohn were accused of killing Dee Dee Blanchard. According to Good Housekeeping, Gypsy initially denied any involvement in her mother's murder, while Godejohn quickly confessed to authorities. He told officials, "The truth is ... okay I'll admit it. I did actually stab her mom." From the moment he confessed, things shifted with Gypsy and Nicholas' relationship.
Gypsy and Nicholas were initially charged with first-degree murder, but when tried separately, Gypsy pleaded guilty to a lighter 10-year sentence and confessed to second-degree murder. While she was able to get off the hook relatively easily, Godejohn was facing life in prison.
Gypsy eventually took the stand in Godejohn's case and completely turned on him. Although she does admit that they both came up with the plan, Godejohn was the one who stabbed Dee Dee to death. Not just that, but Gypsy alleged in an HBO documentary that Godejohn planned to rape Dee Dee after her death but convinced him not to by taking her mother's place. After Godejohn was convicted, Gypsy revealed in a later interview with ABC News that she no longer had feelings for him. She explained, "He was very much like my mother in certain ways. Both of them were very controlling... and I feel like I was trained my whole life to do as I was told, and I feel like he wanted that for a girlfriend."
Nicholas Godejohn still loves Gypsy
Had it not been for Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Nicholas Godejohn would be living a completely different life. According to the Springfield News-Leader, Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Gypsy's mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, although he's trying to appeal. As recently as December 2023, Godejohn's team filed an appeal saying he should have been tried for second-degree murder and not first. Although it's unclear what will happen with Godejohn's appeal, People reports that Gypsy will be released in December 2023. Once released, Gypsy will get a second chance at a new life with a new man.
According to E! News, while in prison, Gypsy formed a connection with one of her prison pen pals named Ken. Ken popped the question to Gypsy and even met her family in 2019. Fancy Macelli, a family friend to Gypsy, told the outlet, "Gypsy and Ken are making plans to build a life together once she is released." Gypsy could finally get her happy ending, but while she gets to move on with her life, Godejohn will be stuck serving his sentence.
While Godejohn is upset about how things unfolded with Gypsy, she will always hold a special place in Godejohn's heart. He told ABC in 2018, "There is a part of me that will probably always love her, but she's hurt me so badly. I guess you could say my feelings got the best of me. I ended up loving someone way too much."