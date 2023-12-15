Gypsy Rose Blanchard And Nicholas Godejohn's Turbulent Split Explained

It's the story of murderous lovers that gripped the nation. Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nicholas Godejohn were madly in love with one another, so much so that Godejohn was even willing to kill Gypsy's mother to be with her. But their bizarre love story quickly took a turn after they were caught.

Gypsy's life was anything but normal. From a young age, her mom, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, lied about her daughter having several illnesses. Dee Dee controlled every aspect of Gypsy's life, from making her wheelchair-bound to tying her with restraints and giving her unauthorized medication. Dee Dee went to the extreme to keep up with her lie and keep Gypsy close. Even as she got older, Dee Dee controlled Gypsy, although it was getting harder to do. Gypsy kept many secrets and often created online profiles to talk to people she knew and people she didn't.

In 2012, Gypsy met Godejohn in an online Christian dating app. The young woman began getting caught up in a fantasy that Godejohn was her prince charming coming to save her from her troubling situation. After messaging for years and attempting an in-person meeting, the couple formed a plan to kill Dee Dee. In June 2015, Godejohn, with the help of Gypsy, killed her mother while she was sleeping in her bed. The couple ran off, hoping to start a new life together, but their plan and love story would quickly end once they were caught red-handed.