What Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Life In Prison Is Really Like

For most people, the idea of going to prison is terrifying, as life behind bars can be dehumanizing with zero freedom. Every aspect of the day is dictated by a correctional officer, and there is little to no opportunity to experience anything outside of the prison walls. Despite the nature of prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has repeatedly expressed that her time in jail has been much more freeing than the years she was under her mother's care and control.

Under Dee Dee Blanchard's guardianship, Gypsy Rose was forbidden to walk, eat normally, go outside, or have friends, but in prison, she finally got the chance to be her own person. "Over here, I feel like I'm freer in prison, than with living with my mom. Because now, I'm allowed to ... just live like a normal woman," the young woman explained in a "20/20" interview.

In the same regard, Kristy Blanchard, Gypsy Rose's stepmother, told the Springfield News-Leader, "Despite everything, she still tells me that she's happier now than with her mom." She continued, "And that if she had a choice to either be in jail, or back with her mom, she would rather be in jail."