What Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Life In Prison Is Really Like
The puzzling story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been examined in countless articles and documentaries since the gruesome case took the media by storm. In June 2015, Blanchard — who by all accounts was wheelchair-bound and had multiple grave health problems ranging from leukemia to muscular dystrophy — was arrested for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Following her arrest, investigators discovered that Gypsy Rose was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy at the hands of her mother for years, which led to her and secret boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn carrying out the murder.
In July 2016, Gypsy Rose pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with eligibility for parole in 2024. She is set to be released early from prison in December 2023, and already has a number of plans lined up following her release. Ahead of Blanchard's release, here's what her life in prison was really like.
A newfound freedom behind bars
For most people, the idea of going to prison is terrifying, as life behind bars can be dehumanizing with zero freedom. Every aspect of the day is dictated by a correctional officer, and there is little to no opportunity to experience anything outside of the prison walls. Despite the nature of prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has repeatedly expressed that her time in jail has been much more freeing than the years she was under her mother's care and control.
Under Dee Dee Blanchard's guardianship, Gypsy Rose was forbidden to walk, eat normally, go outside, or have friends, but in prison, she finally got the chance to be her own person. "Over here, I feel like I'm freer in prison, than with living with my mom. Because now, I'm allowed to ... just live like a normal woman," the young woman explained in a "20/20" interview.
In the same regard, Kristy Blanchard, Gypsy Rose's stepmother, told the Springfield News-Leader, "Despite everything, she still tells me that she's happier now than with her mom." She continued, "And that if she had a choice to either be in jail, or back with her mom, she would rather be in jail."
She found love and marriage in prison
Prison isn't the best place to find romance, but for Gypsy Rose Blanchard, it has opened up opportunities to explore dating, which led to her getting engaged ... twice. In 2017, Blanchard met a man named Ken through a pen pal program at her prison. The two dated for a year and a half, and Ken proposed in April 2019. By August 2019, Kristy Blanchard revealed to In Touch that the engagement was off, and family friend Fancy Marcelli told the outlet that Ken was allegedly only in it for the money. "Ken wasn't in it for Gypsy; he saw her as a cash cow. She ended it with Ken, she didn't trust him anymore," Macelli shared.
Following her split from Ken, Gypsy Rose was once again back in the prison dating scene. According to The Springfield News-Leader, in August 2022, she officially tied the knot to a man named Ryan Scott Anderson, though details of how the couple met are unknown. While information about her marriage is limited, Gypsy Rose has revealed some of the plans she has with her husband after her release, which includes meeting a famous singer.
She made a post-release bucket list
Ahead of her being able to leave prison in December 2023, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has a few plans up her sleeve, including meeting none other than Taylor Swift. The convict has a deep connection with the musical artists, as she explained to TMZ that she has used her commissary money to purchase every Swift album released since she was incarcerated.
Blanchard revealed to the publication that just days after her set release, she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, have tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023. She explained that her plan was to hopefully cross paths with T-Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during the game, but if she doesn't, she will just purchase tickets to Swift's Era's tour for October 2024.
In addition to her musical plans, Blanchard also intends to do a lot of public speaking gigs and advocacy work for victims of child abuse, according to TMZ. In tandem with her work with child abuse victims, she wants to bring more attention to Munchausen by proxy, the syndrome that afflicted her mother.
Blanchard has taken up several hobbies
When Gypsy Rose Blanchard was still under the control of her mother, she was extremely limited as to what she could and could not do. In addition to being forcibly confined to a wheelchair and fed through a feeding tube, Blanchard wasn't allowed to engage in the normal hobbies that people her age typically enjoy.
In prison, however, she found a number of new interests and hobbies, ranging from photography to cosmetology. "She does all of the photography for when the inmates take pictures and things like that," family friend Fancy Macelli explained to E! News. "She's gotten into skin care and make-up and that kind of stuff."
For Blanchard, her newfound pastimes have given structure and purpose to her life, which was dictated by her mother before she was murdered. Macelli told The Springfield News-Leader, "I feel like Gypsy has had a good — you know, she's getting discipline, she's getting structure, all of those different things."
She earned her GED
Hobbies haven't been the only things that have occupied Gypsy Rose Blanchard's time in prison. Since her education was disrupted after her mother removed her from school in the second grade, Blanchard took time to study hard while in prison and obtained her GED for her efforts. GED — short for general educational development — gives people who did not finish high school the opportunity to obtain a high school equivalent diploma.
While Blanchard's regimented schedule has involved work and hobbies, her schooling has also been an important part of the picture. In a 2019 interview with the Springfield News-Leader, stepmother Kristy Blanchard said that Gypsy Rose was "thriving" in prison, and explained, "She wakes up, goes to school, she goes to take pictures, back to school again, back to work again." With a GED, Gypsy Rose can pursue her own career goals and even go to college if she decides to.
Blanchard expressed she has no hate for her ex
While Gypsy Rose Blanchard was still living with her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, relationships outside of the house, including friendships, were forbidden. Sometime in 2012, Gypsy Rose decided to defy her mother and make a secret online dating account. She met Nicholas Godejohn on the website, and the two talked in secret for two and a half years, often professing their love for one another with hopes of marrying in the future. The two planned to meet in person at a movie theater in March 2015, but to Gypsy Rose's dismay, Dee Dee was weirded out by Godejohn and disciplined her for spending too much time with him that day.
The pair planned Dee Dee's murder shortly after that incident, and in June 2015, Godejohn was led into the Blanchard home by Gypsy Rose, and stabbed Dee Dee to death while Gypsy Rose hid. Days later, the couple was arrested in connection with Dee Dee's death. In February 2019, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of Dee Dee.
Gypsy Rose and Godejohn's relationship fizzled after their arrests, and since then, she has revealed that she doesn't harbor resentment toward him for what he did. "I don't hate him. I feel sorry for him," she said in her "20/20" interview. "Just that somebody could do something so heartless and not express remorse and not feel like he's responsible for it."
Her story aired on TV and she couldn't watch it
After her story went viral, the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard and the puzzling case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard was picked up by a number of television networks. From investigative journalism to dramatized works, Gypsy Rose has had her fair share of fame in documentaries like HBO's "Mommy Dead and Dearest," to Hulu's true crime series, "The Act," starring actor Joey King.
"The Act" received significant acclaim, though Gypsy Rose was unhappy with her story being told on screen without her consent. She told Bustle via email in 2019, "I am unable to watch 'The Act.' However, I feel it is very unfair and unprofessional that producers and co-producer Michelle Dean has used my actual name and story without my consent, and the life rights to do so." Gypsy Rose threatened legal action against the show's creators, but Fancy Macelli quickly shut down her statements, telling Vulture, "[It] was from her own place of anger and disappointment and frustration ... Nobody is taking legal action."
Gypsy Rose's story will once again be told, but this time in her own words. The Lifetime docuseries, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," will air on the network in January 2024. In the trailer, Gypsy Rose opens up, "As a survivor of relentless child abuse, this docuseries chronicles my quest to expose the hidden parts of my life that have never been revealed until now."