Travis Kelce: The Complete Transformation Of The Kansas City Chiefs Player

Travis Kelce has transformed from a versatile young athlete into one of the most talented tight ends in the NFL; he's an eight-time Pro Bowler and has been named a first-team All-Pro four times. But if you're a Swiftie, the two Super Bowl rings that the Kansas City Chiefs player owns aren't nearly as important as the knowledge that his celebratory bow-and-arrow pose is strikingly similar to a gesture Taylor Swift makes while performing her song "The Archer." (This observation went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, BTW.)

While pregnant with Travis, his mom, Donna Kelce, seemed to have some inkling that her youngest son would grow up to be a heartbreaker. On "New Heights" — the podcast Travis co-hosts with his older brother, Jason Kelce — Donna revealed that she named Travis after a soap opera character whom she found devastatingly handsome. She then fibbed to her husband, Ed Kelce, and said that the moniker was inspired by one of the rambunctious boys in the 1987 movie "Overboard."

It's fitting that Travis' name comes from television; in addition to being an incredible athlete, he's quite the showman. Even before Swift entered the picture and burned up the internet by becoming the biggest star of Sunday Night Football, Travis seemed destined for a potential second act as an entertainer. His transformation into an all-around superstar wouldn't have been possible without a family that helped him chase his dreams — and a healthy sibling rivalry also didn't hurt.