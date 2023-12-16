Hallmark Star Alicia Witt Has Been Open About Her Personal Struggles
Alicia Witt beat breast cancer
Alicia Witt shared her breast cancer news on Instagram in June 2022. She posted a clip where she rang a bell, signifying that she had completed a course of chemotherapy. The "Dune" actor wrote, "Just a little over 2 months ago, I had my last round of chemical therapy prior to my mastectomy... [W]e didn't yet know for absolute certain until after the mastectomy that the disease was completely healed from my left breast." She also shared that she wanted to minimize her hair loss and opted to wear cold caps in an attempt to minimize shedding. Witt stated the reason, saying, "I did deeply wish to keep my diagnosis private until it was 100% healed... For me, this was such a needed part of my healing – particularly given the horribly public tragedy that had happened in our family just as I was beginning my treatments," Witt wrote. It seems that she wanted to deal with her cancer journey privately, especially after the loss of her parents.
In April, the actor talked to People after she exited "The Masked Singer." She felt that her participation in the show was a career highlight and that the timing of the invitation was "divine." Witt explained, "I had just come out of breast reconstruction that very day." It was about time she received some good news. Yet, Witt's breast cancer diagnosis also led to another lifestyle change.
Alicia Witt had a mastectomy after breast cancer
Hallmark actor Alicia Witt will never forget the winter of 2021. Per The Telegram & Gazette, the star could not get hold of her parents and asked a family member to check in on them. Her worst fears were realized when she learned that both of her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, had died in their home a few days before Christmas. The outlet reported that the couple used a space heater because their home's heating system was in disrepair. A few months later, the state medical examiner's office confirmed that Robert and Diane had died from "probable cardiac dysrhythmia" as a result of the cold, the outlet later reported.
The "Christmas Tree Lane" star shared her thoughts in a lengthy Facebook post, stating, "Every time I offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house...I begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move — but every time, they became furious with me, telling me I had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control." In fact, Alicia didn't even know that her parents didn't have a functioning heat system and lamented that they did not tell her. And amid their tragic death, Alicia was also dealing with another pressing issue. Just one month before their deaths, she had just been diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening illness.
Alicia Witt gave up alcohol
Ever since going alcohol-free, Alicia Witt has shared some non-alcoholic alternative drinking options. She posted on social media, "Whether it's dry January or you've cut back or cut completely for other reasons as I have — it's exciting to share something satisfying." However, the Hallmark singer-songwriter, who starred in "Our Christmas Love Song," has not always been a teetotaler.
Witt told People in August, "I've not had a drink now since Nov. 4, 2021." She explained that when she received the call confirming her breast cancer diagnosis, she had been on her way to a friend's birthday party. In her one hand, Witt held a bottle of whiskey, and in the other, a bottle of wine. After doing some research, Witt learned some valuable information. "I was already a very healthy person... so I had to look at what I was doing that maybe exacerbated this situation. I learned just how much of a risk drinking was... You can't go back to everything you were doing before." Needless to say, Witt probably no longer rocks up to a gathering with a bottle of wine.
The "Witness" singer also told People that she now considers it a privilege to share with women how alcohol significantly increases the risk of a breast cancer diagnosis. She said, "[W]omen hearing this know what you can do to make yourself even healthier and support your body years after you've completed the treatment and you get the all-clear."