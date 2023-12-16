Hallmark Star Alicia Witt Has Been Open About Her Personal Struggles

Alicia Witt shared her breast cancer news on Instagram in June 2022. She posted a clip where she rang a bell, signifying that she had completed a course of chemotherapy. The "Dune" actor wrote, "Just a little over 2 months ago, I had my last round of chemical therapy prior to my mastectomy... [W]e didn't yet know for absolute certain until after the mastectomy that the disease was completely healed from my left breast." She also shared that she wanted to minimize her hair loss and opted to wear cold caps in an attempt to minimize shedding. Witt stated the reason, saying, "I did deeply wish to keep my diagnosis private until it was 100% healed... For me, this was such a needed part of my healing – particularly given the horribly public tragedy that had happened in our family just as I was beginning my treatments," Witt wrote. It seems that she wanted to deal with her cancer journey privately, especially after the loss of her parents.

In April, the actor talked to People after she exited "The Masked Singer." She felt that her participation in the show was a career highlight and that the timing of the invitation was "divine." Witt explained, "I had just come out of breast reconstruction that very day." It was about time she received some good news. Yet, Witt's breast cancer diagnosis also led to another lifestyle change.