Jason Mraz Has Been Open About His Sexuality Post-Divorce
Jason Mraz has never shied away from telling the truth about his sexuality. In 2018, the "Lucky" singer made headlines when he publicly came out as bisexual in a candid interview with Billboard as he opened up about his personal life. Mraz, who was married to a woman at the time, opened up about his past experiences with men and navigating his fluid sexuality with the help of his then-wife, Christina Carano. "I've had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, 'Wow, does that mean I am gay?'" he said. "My wife laid it out for me."
Speaking with Genre magazine in 2005, Mraz admitted that he's always been curious about being with other men even when he was younger. "I have a bisexually open mind, but I have never been in a sexual relationship with a man," he said (via Gay Times). He also opened up about his sexuality to Pride Source in 2012, stating that he does not like being defined by labels. "I don't get why sexuality has to be such a big deal," he said. "You know, I've been invited by couples to join them and I'm really turned on by that ... I've never taken them up on it, though." In recent years, the Grammy-winning artist has only become more comfortable with talking about his sexuality in public.
Living his truth
Speaking with Pride Source months after revealing that he is bisexual, Jason Mraz reflected on his coming out journey and explained why it took a long time for him to speak the truth about his sexuality. Although he knew from a younger age that he was bisexual, Mraz said that he was afraid to come out of the closet for fear of hurting his family.
"I wanted to be careful [because of] my family, which is probably a struggle a lot of people have. And when I say this, it's not because they wouldn't love me for who I am," he explained. He revealed that growing up, he didn't have the safe space to live his truth and explore his sexuality. "It was just growing up in a kind of community where I didn't feel safe to go down that path and explore some intuitions that I had. So I closeted it. I suppressed it. I put it aside."
But things changed once he grew older. As Mraz started to have more experiences in life and meet certain people, he realized that there was nothing wrong with being himself and learned to finally embrace his identity. He shared, "The more I became supported and supportive of the LGBT [community], I realized I was safe, I was home." Mraz said he hopes to inspire other people with his story. "If I was really going to use my superpower for good, it was time for me to start addressing who I am, because authenticity is the new reality."
How divorce helped him embrace his sexuality
Jason Mraz has come a long way in his journey to self-discovery. Speaking with GLAAD in November 2023, the "I'm Yours" hitmaker opened up his journey and shared how his recent divorce from his wife, Christina Carano, has helped him accept his sexuality. He said, "I had to play out a lot of other scenarios before I arrived here. It's both hard to do those and hard to unravel those, and what I'm basically describing is a divorce, you know?" Mraz, who announced their split in June, admitted that he carried a lot of "shame" and guilt" while navigating his sexual identity and divorce from Carano. "You want to heal as many relationships of the past as possible," he said. "And at the same time, step into this new acceptance and new identity or whatever I'm claiming, and that's also hard."
Thankfully, he has since healed. During the interview, Mraz also shared how competing on "Dancing With the Stars" has helped him in his journey to self-acceptance. "All day, you're looking at yourself in the mirror, and that can be hard for anybody, any human, to accept themselves looking in the mirror," he said. While the movements can feel "silly," according to Mraz, dancing has only helped him become more in tune and comfortable in his skin. "It eventually becomes confidence, and so it is a journey," he said, adding, "Dance is an amazing medium for that transformation and for that accepting of one's self."