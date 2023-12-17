Who Is Jack Osbourne's Second Wife, Aree Gearhart?

In September, Jack Osbourne said "I do" to Aree Gearhart, becoming a married man for the second time. "Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I've ever met. All in," Jack announced on Instagram, a week after the secret wedding. Jack met Gearhart at some point in 2019, after he had been linked to artist Meg Zany earlier that year. The couple made their first public appearance at the American Music Awards in November 2019, pictured above.

However, Jack had already sneakily made the relationship Instagram official the previous September by uploading a Labor Day picture that included Gearhart. "Day at the carnival with my girl squad!!!" Jack captioned the post, which also featured his sister Kelly Osbourne, his daughters Pearl, Andy, and Minnie, and another woman, without clarifying Gearhart's role in his life. Gearhart shared the same photo to her own Instagram, seemingly marking the first time either of them had done so.

By that December, Gearhart was already celebrating Christmas with the Osbournes, suggesting they were serious about the relationship despite having been together for only a few months. Two years later, he proposed and she said yes. While unbeknownst to us then, Jack and Gearhart were already expecting at the time, happy news he announced via Instagram in March 2022. That July, Jack and Gearhart welcomed Maple Artemis. Jack looks happy, which has fans wanting to know more about Gearhart as she isn't a public figure. Still, her social media presence paints a clear enough picture.