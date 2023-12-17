Who Is Jack Osbourne's Second Wife, Aree Gearhart?
In September, Jack Osbourne said "I do" to Aree Gearhart, becoming a married man for the second time. "Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I've ever met. All in," Jack announced on Instagram, a week after the secret wedding. Jack met Gearhart at some point in 2019, after he had been linked to artist Meg Zany earlier that year. The couple made their first public appearance at the American Music Awards in November 2019, pictured above.
However, Jack had already sneakily made the relationship Instagram official the previous September by uploading a Labor Day picture that included Gearhart. "Day at the carnival with my girl squad!!!" Jack captioned the post, which also featured his sister Kelly Osbourne, his daughters Pearl, Andy, and Minnie, and another woman, without clarifying Gearhart's role in his life. Gearhart shared the same photo to her own Instagram, seemingly marking the first time either of them had done so.
By that December, Gearhart was already celebrating Christmas with the Osbournes, suggesting they were serious about the relationship despite having been together for only a few months. Two years later, he proposed and she said yes. While unbeknownst to us then, Jack and Gearhart were already expecting at the time, happy news he announced via Instagram in March 2022. That July, Jack and Gearhart welcomed Maple Artemis. Jack looks happy, which has fans wanting to know more about Gearhart as she isn't a public figure. Still, her social media presence paints a clear enough picture.
Aree Gearhart is an artist and interior designer
Aree Gearhart has an artsy soul. She describes herself as an interior designer in her Instagram bio, but she has expressed her creativity through other mediums as well. In 2014, Gearhart worked for Issue, an L.A-based magazine covering art, film, and music. During her tenure, Gearhart covered events like art shows but also worked as an editor. When she shared a photo of Issue's business cards on Instagram, she revealed her first name is actually Ariel. "YES THATS MY FORMAL NAME," she wrote.
Gearhart, who is five years younger than Jack Osbourne and hails from Georgia, has also produced her own artwork. In 2016, Gearhart even had an exhibit to showcase her talent. "25 sculptures of viruses and bacteria bc they look really cool under a microscope and blown up is even better," she captioned the Instagram post. Gearhart seemed to focus on sculptures, showing a tendency to combine art with everyday objects like vases and candle holders.
In fact, her Instagram suggests her interest in interior design may have stemmed from that. Around the same time, Gearhart was also creating functional pieces, like this beautiful honeycomb shelf. In 2018, she worked with Poketo, a home décor brand that blends art and design. "We designed the As I Am collection in the spirit of inclusion, joy, and support for the LGBTQ community," she wrote on Instagram. As the post indicates, Gearhart is a progressive. Indeed, Gearhart voted for Bernie Sanders in 2016.
Aree Gearhart is a family gal
In Aree Gearhart's heart, nothing comes before family. In addition to her creative work, Gearhart holds motherhood in high regard. Right below "interior designer," she adds three other descriptors to her Instagram bio: "wife + mama + stepmama." Clearly, Gearhart embraced her inner mama bear from the start of her relationship with Jack Osbourne. "Aree and Jack's relationship all happened super fast ... she is trying to mother his children already," a source told Us Weekly in December 2019, just three months after she and the "Ozzy & Jack's World Detour" star went public.
Gearhart does seem to be tight with Pearl, Andy, and Minnie. "To all my girls — thank you for making me a bonus mama + mama. My life's purpose has been found in each of you," Gearhart captioned a Mother's Day Instagram post. Two years earlier, she had already shown Jack's daughters felt pretty comfortable with her. "Little bffs," she captioned a June 2020 Instagram photo.
Gearhart also has a great relationship with her sister-in-law, Kelly Osbourne. "I love you," she wrote in a 2021 photo of the two hugging, to which Kelly replied, "I love you the most!!!!!!!" But before Gearhart embraced Jack's family, she was already all about her own. She's close with her younger brother and mother, both of whom seem to share her love for art. Gearhart has even rocked matching rings with her mother, proving she's not afraid to show off her affection.