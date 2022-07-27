Jack Osbourne Reveals Baby No. 4's Unique Name

Fans first fell in love with the Osbourne clan on their hit reality show, "The Osbournes." According to IMDb, the show ran from 2002 through 2005, and it undoubtedly paved the way for other reality shows that came after it. Yep, Kim Kardashian should write them a thank you note. The show proved very popular with fans, but the famous family opted to pull the plug because they couldn't stand filming any longer. "​​The level of success that TV show got us was too much," Ozzy Osbourne confessed to NME in 2020. "I'm not upset that I did it, but I wouldn't do it again. People were going: 'Aren't you worried about losing your fans?' I said: 'I'm not worried about losing my fans – I'm worried about losing my f**king mind.'"

Still, the family has remained in the public eye and they boast an extensive fanbase. In June, Sharon Osbourne informed fans that Ozzy was set to undergo a "life-altering" surgery that happened to be pretty risky. Luckily, things went smoothly, and on June 15, Ozzy took to Instagram to inform fans he was doing well. "​​I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery," he wrote.

So, it's about time that the family got some more welcomed news, this time from Jack Osbourne.