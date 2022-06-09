Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy Is At A Major Crossroads In His Health Journey

Sharon Osbourne has just provided a major update on Ozzy Osbourne's health and things are looking serious. The Black Sabbath frontman previously opened up about his health struggles, which include a Parkinson's diagnosis and spinal surgery. Ozzy later revealed that he was starting to feel the impact of aging and said, "It has been one nightmare after another."

"When I was about 69 and a half I thought to myself, 'One day, I wonder when I will start to feel like an old guy?'" he told the U.K.'s Express in December 2021. Adding, "When I became 70, I had the f**king thumb thing. It has been one nightmare after another."

Unfortunately for the rocker, his troubles didn't end there, as it was revealed in April that the former "The Osbournes" star had contracted COVID-19. And while he seemed to bounce back from his bout with the virus, his wife Sharon has just revealed that a life-changing health journey is on the way for Ozzy.