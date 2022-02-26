Sharon Osbourne Still Has No Interest In Making Nice With CBS

Sharon Osbourne has some harsh words for CBS nearly one year after her ouster. The British television personality came under fire in March 2021, when she publicly lent her support to Piers Morgan on an episode of "The Talk." Morgan was widely criticized for making controversial remarks against Meghan Markle following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside husband Prince Harry. Osbourne argued with co-host Sheryl Underwood on-air and was visibly upset at her co-hosts for attempting to educate her about why Morgan's comments were deemed racist. The on-air spar prompted "The Talk" to go on a brief hiatus after social media users criticized Osbourne for her comments.

While Osbourne eventually issued an apology, she decided to leave the show later that month after the network conducted an internal investigation into her workplace behavior. A statement released by CBS at the time of Osbourne's departure from "The Talk" read, "The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace," according to Deadline.

Now, nearly a year after her departure, Osbourne has made it clear that she has no interest in returning to the network she once called home.