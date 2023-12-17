Madelyn Cline Has Clearly Transformed Over The Years

The following article includes mentions of eating disorders, mental illness, and an abusive relationship.

Many know her as Sarah Cameron, the Kook-turned-Pogue princess on Netflix's "Outer Banks" who stole John B's heart and found her way to buried treasure. Madelyn Cline skyrocketed to fame with her role in the modern-day adventure series where the affluent (known as Kooks) are at odds with the middle to lower class (the Pogues) in a fight to find centuries-old treasures in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Cline quickly became a household name after the series debuted in 2020, but her journey to fame started over a decade ago when she was just a child. The actor chased a professional career for most of her life, and her pursuits paid off. Before she landed her recurring role on Netflix, the star acted in several television series and films, including a small role in "Stranger Things" in 2017.

Her big-screen roles may have made her a star, but don't let Cline's red-carpet glamour and stunning beauty fool you. She's just as comfortable in a pair of jeans at a horse stable. "When I'm riding, I feel very centered," she told Vogue. Horseback riding is something Cline does to escape the dog-eat-dog-world of Hollywood, where personal relationships are next-day news. Not only is Cline accustomed to her romantic relationships beginning and ending in the public eye (she dated and later split with her co-star Chase Stokes), but she doesn't shy away from talking about the subjects that make us inherently human. From her journey to stardom, her self-image, her love life, and beyond, Madelyn Cline has clearly transformed over the years.