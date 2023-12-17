The Real Reasons Michelle Obama's Mother Lived In The White House

When Barack Obama won his presidential run in 2008, he and the rest of the Obama family packed up their things and moved from the state of Illinois to the White House, but they weren't alone. It was a family affair when Barack became president because his wife, Michelle Obama, brought her mother, Marian Robinson, along for the ride.

Michelle and her mother have always had a close relationship. In 2019, the former first lady shared a touching excerpt in honor of her mom for Mother's Day, per People. She wrote, "Her wisdom packed into short bursts and punctuated with an infectious smile or a wry laugh. It's a style that makes her a favorite of everyone she meets — a sweet, witty companion who doesn't need the limelight." Michelle and Marian have gone hand in hand their entire life, so when the Obama family moved into the White House, she begged her mom to come.

That's right, Robinson had no desire to make the move from Chicago to D.C. Michelle revealed to The Guardian that her mother even told reporters she was "dragged kicking and screaming from her quiet little bungalow on Euclid Avenue and more or less forced to live at the nation's most famous address." Michelle explained, "She had not wanted to come to Washington, but I had flat-out begged her." Eventually, Robinson broke and moved to the most famous house in America, but why had Michelle wanted her to be there?